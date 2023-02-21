L’Abattoir to Host Makers, Distillers & Celebrated Bartenders Throughout Cocktail Week

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir is excited to announce its participation in Vancouver Cocktail Week (VCW) 2023, a week-long celebration of the city’s cocktail culture and community. From Tuesday, March 7th through Saturday, March 11th, L’Abattoir will be hosting a variety of events, including collaboration dinners, bar takeovers and a themed Cinq à Sept at their award-winning bar throughout the week.

Director of Operations, Chad Clark, expressed his excitement around L’Abattoir’s participation in this year’s festival, stating, “Based on the traction Vancouver Cocktail Week experienced in their inaugural year, we couldn’t be more excited to be leaning in to the festival’s second year with several collaboration dinners planned, award-winning guest bartenders and celebrated makers and distillers joining us throughout the week and most of all, highlighting our own incredible bar team!”

Bar Manager, Dave Bulters will be hosting the week of events with his team as one of his last weeks behind this bar as he will be leaving L’Abattoir shortly to embark on a new chapter in his life with his family on Vancouver Island.

Renowned bartender Kaitlyn Stewart will be kicking off Vancouver Cocktail Week at L’Abattoir with a bar takeover on Tuesday, March 7th. Known for her innovative cocktail creations, Stewart won the 2017 Diageo World Class Bartender of the Year. Guests can experience her artistry and enjoy some of her signature cocktails at the bar or in the dining room from 5pm to 7pm that evening. Reserve for dining room seating or bar seating is first come, first served.

On Wednesday, March 8th, L’Abattoir will be hosting the first of two collaboration dinners during VCW in their Private Dining Room. Simon Ford of award-winning Fords Gin in London will be joining the L’Abattoir bar team to host and engage with guests as they experience a cocktail-paired three course dinner. On communal long tables in the historic brick building that houses the Private Dining Room, guests will enjoy custom cocktails prepared by L’Abattoir’s Bar Manager, Dave Bulters that have been expertly paired with the menu for the evening. Tickets are $199 per guest (including taxes and gratuity) and both the menu and link to tickets can be found on L’Abattoir’s upcoming events page of their website.

The following day, on Thursday, March 9th, L’Abattoir is looking forward to showcasing Esquimalt Vermouth and Apéritifs from Vancouver Island. Owner and Maker, Quinn Palmer will join L’Abattoir’s bar team along with Chef Lee Cooper in hosting a multi-course collaboration dinner in the Private Dining Room. This is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of locally-made vermouth and apéritifs alongside an elevated menu designed to highlight Esquimalt’s products. Tickets are $199 per guest (including taxes and gratuity) and both the menu and link to tickets can be found on L’Abattoir’s upcoming events page of their website.

In addition to these events and throughout the week, L’Abattoir will be participating in Vancouver Cocktail Week’s themed Cinq à Sept program from Tuesday, March 7th through Saturday, March 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the bar. The L’Abattoir bar team will be featuring cocktails that highlight the botanicals found in Tanqueray No.10, which will be offered alongside half-priced starters.

Included in Canada’s 50 Best Bars in 2022, L’Abattoir’s bar seating is first come, first served, so guests are always encouraged to come early to avoid disappointment. L’Abattoir is looking forward to celebrating Vancouver Cocktail Week 2023 with the community and showcasing the city’s vibrant cocktail scene.