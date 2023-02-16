Flourist Introduces New Items and a New Head Baker



Vancouver, BC | Artisan flour mill and bakery, Flourist, is excited to announce the appointment of a new Head Baker, Charlie-May Bingham. Charlie-May comes to Flourist from The Happy Pear in Ireland where she opened the brand’s flagship bakery location. Under her direction, The Happy Pear became a prominent, plant-based destination bakery beloved by anyone seeking out high-quality, thoughtfully created food.

As Flourist’s Head Baker, Charlie-May will focus on expanding Flourist’s collection of both savoury and sweet menu items and will continue to surprise and delight customers with more of the delicious and wholesome food Flourist has become known for. “We are thrilled to have Charlie May take on this position and lead our very talented team of bakers,” said Flourist co-founder Janna Bishop. “We have always been and always will be a vegetarian brand, and we’re excited to have a leader that really embodies that lifestyle” said Bishop.

After moving to Canada from Ireland, Charlie-May pursued her passion for baking sourdough bread and plant-based cooking. She has been with Flourist since spring of 2022, and has just recently been promoted to Head Baker. “Having the opportunity to work with different freshly milled whole grains in the bakery is what keeps me passionate about our products, and drives me to develop new and unique items for our customers”.

In her first month officially leading the team at Flourist, Charlie-May has developed a new 100% Rye Sourdough bread, as part of Flourist’s mission to introduce a wider range of grain varietals grown by Canada’s grain farming community. As part of that mission, Charlie-May’s first new pastry is a rich and fudgy plant-based brownie that features whole grain rye flour, using organic Rye grown by Marc Loiselle in Vonda, Saskatchewan. From Charlie-May: “I personally love baking with Rye. I think part of the reason I enjoy it so much is because of the myth that it is limiting and that it doesn’t taste good or that it yields dense, brick-like bread. It just isn’t true, so the rebel in me wants to prove otherwise, and what better way to do that than by making delicious Rye based baked goods!”

In addition to the Rye Brownie and Rye Sourdough, Charlie-May has also developed an incredible Chocolate Ganache Tart with Miso Caramel. Available daily in limited amounts throughout the month of February, this tart is a gorgeous representation of a classic dessert with a twist. It features Flourist’s popular whole grain Spelt pastry, which is a favourite amongst Flourist fans.

Flourist has been milling fresh flour from organically grown Canadian grains in Vancouver, B.C. since 2017 and has become part of a continent-wide movement involving top chefs, millers and bakers who are seeking out fresh flour for its flavour and nutrition. With on-site, artisanal flour mills at its flagship East Van bakery and Strathcona storefront, Flourist brings a new level of freshness, transparency and flavour to baked goods and baking ingredients.

Flourist sources the most flavourful and highest performing organic grains from Canadian family farms to be milled just hours before being mixed into dough or sold to customers. Customers can experience the difference fresh flour makes in the baked goods sold at Flourist or by ordering flour for their own home-baking.

Flourist’s full selection of baking is available at their Commercial St. bakery or can be pre-ordered from the website for next-day pick up or free delivery in Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond. For more information, please visit www.flourist.com.

Flourist East Vancouver 3433 Commercial St. MAP