Rob Feenie joins Wedgewood Hotel as Chef-in-Residence at Bacchus

The Goods from Bacchus

Vancouver, BC | One of Canada’s most decorated and internationally-recognized chefs has returned to the Relais & Châteaux family. Rob Feenie has joined Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus restaurant as its Chef-in-Residence for the winter season. He has been working alongside chef de cuisine Jason Baker and his talented team since September, assisting them with menu development and more.

Feenie previously opened the award-winning Lumière in 1995, where it was Canada’s only freestanding restaurant to receive Relais Gourmand status from the prestigious Relais & Châteaux association.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Bacchus team as Chef-in-Residence,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Rob is one of the most talented chefs I have the honour of knowing, and he is an incredible leader in the kitchen. His culinary mastery already shines through at Bacchus, and we are delighted with the new dishes he has helped create with our team.”

Feenie comes to Bacchus after a long tenure at powerhouse chain Cactus Club, where he helped create and carve out the casual fine dining category.

“Wedgewood is one of my favourite properties in Vancouver, a place I’m very familiar with,” adds Feenie. “I met the late and beloved Eleni when I was just a 24 year old cook, looking for a job. She offered some great advice that has stayed with me throughout my career. The incredible team at Wedgewood Hotel and Bacchus have been wonderful so far. I relish my time here as Chef-in-Residence before opening my next restaurant. I haven’t been this excited in a long time.”

A two-time Iron Chef winner, first with Iron Chef America and then with Iron Chef Canada, Feenie is known for his innovative West Coast-style of cooking, incorporating classically-trained French techniques, local ingredients and Pacific Rim-region flavours in his dishes. He graduated from the Dubrulle Culinary Institute in Vancouver before working with some of B.C.’s classic restaurants, including Le Crocodile and The Rim Rock Café. He travelled throughout Europe, staging at Michelin three-star rated restaurants, before working with some of America’s top chefs, such as Charlie Trotter, Daniel Boulud, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. He then returned to Vancouver and opened fine dining institution Lumière and later the more casual eponymously named bistro Feenie’s.

Guests can already find many of Feenie’s dishes on the winter and lounge menu at Bacchus.

For more information about Bacchus, please visit www.wedgewoodhotel.com.