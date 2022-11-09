We Can’t Wait to Count the Days with a Sons of Vancouver ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Sons of Vancouver Distillery’s new ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’ is back. The distillery has let slip a few hints as to the whiskies included, but the majority remain a secret. What we do know is that the calendar contains two dozen 50mL bottles of SOV blended-and-distilled whiskies – half of them cask strength and half of them liqueurs, all of them delicious. This year’s edition of the calendar will set you back $259. Not cheap – but think of the fun! December is looking good already.

Get yours online here, in-person from the Sons of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver, or from one of the following retailers:

Legacy Liquor Store – Vancouver

Everything Wine – River District Vancouver

O’Hare’s Liquor Store – Richmond

Squamish Liquor Store – Duh…

Cook St. Liquor – Victoria, BC

Cask And Barrel Liquor Store – Kelowna