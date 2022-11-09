Cool Things We Want / North Vancouver

We Can’t Wait to Count the Days with a Sons of Vancouver ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Sons of Vancouver Distillery’s new ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’ is back. The distillery has let slip a few hints as to the whiskies included, but the majority remain a secret. What we do know is that the calendar contains two dozen 50mL bottles of SOV blended-and-distilled whiskies – half of them cask strength and half of them liqueurs, all of them delicious. This year’s edition of the calendar will set you back $259. Not cheap – but think of the fun! December is looking good already.

Get yours online here, in-person from the Sons of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver, or from one of the following retailers:

Legacy Liquor Store – Vancouver
Everything Wine – River District Vancouver
O’Hare’s Liquor Store – Richmond
Squamish Liquor Store – Duh…
Cook St. Liquor – Victoria, BC
Cask And Barrel Liquor Store – Kelowna

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
1431 Crown St. | 778-340-5388 | WEBSITE
We Can’t Wait to Count the Days with a Sons of Vancouver ‘2022 Whisky Advent Calendar’
Sons of Vancouver Distillery Announces New April Fools Day Liqueur Line-Up Addition

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

Hot Dog! House of Funk Brewing’s ‘End of Summer House Party’ Goes Down This Saturday

Plan a Trip to the North Shore for the 15th Annual Osprey Festival

North Van’s ‘Windfall Cider’ Seeking Local Foragers for Collaboration

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

Six Questions with Local Photographer, Dina Goldstein

Popular

Take a Peek Behind Novella Coffee Bar’s Papered-Up Windows, Ahead of Opening Day

A Look Inside La Taqueria’s Newest Location, Finally Open in Burnaby

Where to Fill Up with Victoria’s Best Food & Drink This Fall

Ask for Luigi Celebrates Nine Years with Special Anniversary Menu

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

We Found the Perfect ‘Odd’ Bottle to Replenish Our Liquor Cabinet With This Season

The first release in Odd Society Spirits' new Community Collaboration Series marries several of our favourite things: whisky, craft, collaboration and...mushrooms.
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want to Make Our Skin Happy with Sunja Link’s New House Brand of Skincare Products

Link's ethos, aesthetic, and attitude towards self care have always spoken to us...so the minute the announcement of her house brand came into our inbox we were already sold.
Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Get Sorted Out With These Japanese Food Sample Containers

These nifty stainless steel containers from renown manufacturing town, Tsubamesanjo, Niigata Prefecture, actually have us excited to get organized.
Cool Things We Want

We Want This Ingenious Japanese Toilet-Sink Hybrid

Over a half-century after its inception, why aren't all Vancouver apartment bathrooms (at the very least) equipped with one of these space- and water-saving models?