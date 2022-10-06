Twice-Baked Apple Cinnamon Croissants Return to Mon Paris for Harvest Season

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris is bringing back its Double-Baked Apple Cinnamon Croissant for a limited time only. Available now until October 9, pastry chef Elena Krasnova’s elevated take on Mom’s apple pie is made with freshly harvested sweet Royal Gala apples. Her signature buttery croissant is filled with almond cream and apple purée, and finished with cinnamon icing.

Mon Paris’ Double-Baked Apple Cinnamon Croissants are sold individually ($5.90) and are available now for purchase at the Burnaby shop (4396 Beresford St.), and for online pre-order at monparis.ca/monparis-shop with pickup through October 9.