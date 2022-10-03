Gather Around the Table This Thanksgiving with Bacchus’ Seasonally-Inspired Dinner

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | With the arrival of fall, Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus (845 Hornby Street) invites guests to cozy up this Thanksgiving by indulging in a seasonally-inspired three-course turkey dinner. The Table d’Hote Menu is available October 9 to 10, 2022 and features familiar autumn ingredients and flavours such as beets, parsnips chestnut, pumpkin, and mashed potato. Reservations can now be made online.

“Our holiday menus are some of our most popular, and I am thrilled we are able to continue our annual Thanksgiving traditions,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Thanksgiving is a special time to enjoy with friends, family, and loved ones, especially over a delicious and classic turkey meal, with all the fixings. We look forward to having guests celebrate Thanksgiving with us at Bacchus.”

The Bacchus Thanksgiving Table d’Hote Menu, prepared by Chef de Cuisine Jason Baker, is $95 per person with a $48 wine pairing option. Children can also partake in their own two-course meal for $45 per child. The menu includes:

Amuse Bouche
Brûléed Foie Gras Torchon on Brioche

Roasted Beet Salad
Whipped herbed goat cheese, Dill, Fennel Streusel, Mesclun Greens, Cranberry Dressing

Celeriac Velouté
Aged Cheddar, Black Pepper Crouton, Domenica Fiore Olive Oil

Slow Roasted Sage Turkey Breast with Confit Leg
Root Vegetable Hash, Chestnut Stuffing, Whipped Mashed Potato, Turkey Gravy,
Cranberry Sauce

Spiced Pumpkin Pie (Vegetarian)
Armagnac Crème Anglaise, Chantilly

Reservations are highly recommended and are now available at www.wedgewoodhotel.com or by calling 604-608-5319.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
