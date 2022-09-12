Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Announces Multiple New York World Wine & Spirits Competition Honours

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove was awarded multiple accolades at the 2022 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC). In the competition’s eight-year history, the NYWSC has established itself as one of the most respected judging events in the eastern U.S.A. The NYWSC is a member of the Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, and the Singapore World Spirits Competition.

Awarded Accolades:

2019 The Legacy – Double Gold Medal – To be released Fall of 2023 as Poplar Grove ages its signature red for a minimum of 4 years prior to release.

2019 Cabernet Franc – Gold Medal – Will be released November 2022 at the winery and available in fine restaurants and retail stores throughout BC.

2019 Syrah – Silver Medal – Currently available to Poplar Grove Wine Club Members and will be released November 2022 at the winery and available in fine restaurants and retail stores throughout BC.

Poplar Grove Winery
Region: The Okanagan
425 Middle Bench Road North, Penticton | 250-493-9463 | WEBSITE
