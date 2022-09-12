Poplar Grove Winery Announces Multiple New York World Wine & Spirits Competition Honours

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | Poplar Grove was awarded multiple accolades at the 2022 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC). In the competition’s eight-year history, the NYWSC has established itself as one of the most respected judging events in the eastern U.S.A. The NYWSC is a member of the Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, and the Singapore World Spirits Competition.

Awarded Accolades:

2019 The Legacy – Double Gold Medal – To be released Fall of 2023 as Poplar Grove ages its signature red for a minimum of 4 years prior to release.

2019 Cabernet Franc – Gold Medal – Will be released November 2022 at the winery and available in fine restaurants and retail stores throughout BC.

2019 Syrah – Silver Medal – Currently available to Poplar Grove Wine Club Members and will be released November 2022 at the winery and available in fine restaurants and retail stores throughout BC.