Beer Brief, Vol. 65

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

GET THRESH | Interested in getting to know more about the beer-making process from where it starts, and even lend a hand? Well, this Friday (September 9th) Locality Brewing is teaming up with their buddies at Field House to bring us ‘Thresh Fest’ – a day of harvesting and appreciation on the farm. Open to the public, guests to the Langley farm-based brewery will get to participate in the picking of fresh hops, and then take in the threshing process of Field House-grown hard red spring wheat using a vintage (1930s) machine. How cool is that?! Find out more.

Fri, Sept. 9 | 12-7pm | Locality Brewing 7111 252 St., Langley MAP

SHAKETOWN | Summer is ending soon, but in the meantime cling onto what time is remaining by participating in as many “summery” activities as possible, including BBQs. This weekend, newbies Rebel Rebel BBQ (brought to us by Tim and Jake, of Como Taperia) are doing an event at Shaketown Brewing that is sure to attract a bunch of good beer- and food-loving folks. On the menu: pastrami sandwiches ($18) featuring 7oz (yowza!) of 14-hr oakwood smoked homemade pastrami with pickles and a special Shaketown beer mustard on rye; classic coleslaw ($5); and corn-on-the-cob with Guindilla butter ($5). Find out more.

Sun, Sept. 11 | 2pm | Shaketown Brewing 288 East Esplanade Ave. MAP

BAJA BLAST | Speaking of keeping the summer vibes going: La Cerveceria Astilleros in North Van recently released a new Baja Blast Tropical Smoothie Sour (4%) made with lactose, coconut, pineapple, lemon, lime and blue spirulina that sounds like a beach vacation in a pint glass. It’s only available for a super limited time, though (much like the hot and sunny days), so if you don’t want to miss out, then plan a North Van visit ASAP, and keep up-to-speed on what’s pouring here. Oh, and another reason to keep La Cerveceria on your brain: the launch of their first every Cerveza Club is imminent. Find out more.

La Cerveceria Astilleros 226 Esplanade E MAP

GIDDY-UP | Is it just me, or is 2022 shaping up to be the Year of the Cowboy? Regardless, Yellow Dog Brewing is certainly embracing the “yeehaw” spirit. The Pomo brewery just kicked off their new monthly Western Wednesdays night – happening the final humpday of each month – which encourages beer drinkers to get dressed up in their finest cowboy (or cowgirl or cowperson) attire in order to be rewarded with drink specials and prizes. Giddy-up! Find out more.

Wed, Sept. 28 | 6pm | Yellow Dog Brewing Co. 2817 Murray St. MAP

BINGO | Speaking of Wednesdays: if you’re looking to fill up your calendar with mid-week beer-friendly activities, then take note that The American is now hosting weekly Music Bingo nights. Here’s the downlow: it’s free to play; prizes will be awarded to all winners including grand prizes from DL Chicken; and, probably most importantly of all, each week will be focussed on a different musical genre (announced here). Registration can be done via email (reservations@theamerican.ca) or by using the “Contact” button on Instagram. Time to rustle up your audiophile friends!

Every Wednesday | 8pm | The American 926 Main St. MAP

SUPER FEST | Just because the summer is over as of September 22nd, doesn’t mean that the party is! At least, not for the peeps at Superflux Beer Company, who have planned a big blow out “F*&cking Awesome Festival” for the following Saturday. Specifics are still to come, but there’s already more than enough to justify blocking September 24th off your calendar, including: a half-dozen collabs with breweries from California, Washington, Ontario and Quebec; snacks ranging from pizza and sandwiches, to oysters and Vietnamese; lots of wine and local cider; and music sets provided by four local DJS. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 9th) at 9am sharp, so set a reminder now! Find out more.

Sat, Sept. 24 | TBA | Superflux Beer Company 505 Clark Dr. MAP

OKTOBERFEST | Oktoberfest is happening September 17th to October 3rd. Locally, Moody Ales & Co. is designating the mid-point weekend (September 24-25) to honour the festivities. Details are still coming together, but at least half a dozen festive new beers and food are to be expected. Stay tuned to Moody’s Instagram feed for more details as they come together.

Sat & Sun, Sept 24-25 | Moody Ales & Co 2601 Murray St. MAP

WARM UP | If you’re eager to get a jump-start on the Oktoberfest-ivities (or you’d rather skip them altogether, and just stick to the fest-inspired beers), then Parallel 49 can help facilitate that with their newly released Oktoberfest Mix Pack. The themed collection features two cans of four different German-inspired styles: Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier, and Festbier. That should tide you over for awhile – at least until the East Van brewery’s actual event. Stay tuned to their Instagram page for announcements about that.

VICTORIA | The Great Canadian Beer Festival is happening in Victoria this weekend (September 9-10) and tickets are still available! If you’re on the island already, or dare to hop on a ferry and venture that-a-way for an impromptu day or two of tasting a bunch of awesome beer (nearly 100 different brews) from across the country, then the Royal Athletic Park is where you need to be. Other beer-related activities on the weekend docket: games aplenty, a DJ and live music, beer accessory forging demos, an obstacle course, and lots of good eats. Tickets (single day and weekend passes) and more details can be found here.



Fri & Sat, Sept. 9-10 | Various times | Royal Athletic Park 1014 Caledonia Ave. MAP

PLAN | If you’re both a beer lover AND a Halloween enthusiast, then you’re probably stoked to hear about the Hoppy Horror Beer Show – a new beer event from the folks behind Fruit Beer Fest. In addition to on-theme burlesque and go-go dancing – performed to live 60s surf music – and a curated vendors market, expect some super special BC beers pouring alongside brews from Ontario, Washington, Oregon, California, Missouri, and New York (so far). The link to ticket sales and more info can be found here. Start plotting your costume now!