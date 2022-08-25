Community News / Fraserhood

Oh Carolina’s Garden Party Series Continues August 28th, with Guest Chef Trevor Connie

Portrait

The Goods from Oh Carolina

Vancouver, BC | As summer rolls on, so do the lively garden parties at Oh Carolina. This Sunday, August 28th, guest chef Trevor Connie steps in to wow the masses! Born and raised in Vancouver, Trevor pursued food after winning Master Chef Canada in 2016. He put down roots in Edmonton where he was a private chef for several Edmonton Oilers, and head chef of Polar Park Brewing Company. Trevor now finds himself happily back in Vancouver, and keen to cook for you this Sunday! He’s very passionate about local ingredients and Italian cuisine. Scope out the awesome menu he’s put together below:

The garden party kicks off at 3pm, and no tickets are required. This is going to be one heck of a Sunday shindig!

Oh Carolina
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
580 East 12th Ave. | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

