Poplar Grove’s 2021 Pinot Gris is the Missing Piece of Your Camping Getaway

The Goods from Poplar Grove Winery

Penticton, BC | You’re sitting by the campfire, watching as the burning wood turns to ash. Flickering stars light the dark blue sky, and the sounds of laughter keep you company. A night like this would be incomplete without a little wine. Luckily, you already have the perfect one.

Poplar Grove’s New 2021 Vintage Pinot Gris (ABV: 13.3%) is one of our finest to date. This year, we got a little less than we usually do, due to last summer’s heat dome – but the quality of what we do have is over the moon. Pale straw in colour with intense aromas of fresh white peach, lime zest and melon, this Pinot Gris is light bodied, with medium acidity. Flavours of yuzu and nectarine create a soft, fruity finish that pairs nicely with any meal or time of day.

Made predominantly from Pinot Gris grapes (94%) with a touch of Chardonnay (4%) and Muscat (2%), our 2021 Pinot Gris was pressed after three hours of skin contact to extract additional aromatics, and then cold-fermented to preserve its signature fruit flavours. The final result is a blend with a balanced profile of acidity, aromatics, and a natural sweetness.

The Pinot Gris 2021 is currently available to purchase directly from our online shop here for $19.91 per bottle.

