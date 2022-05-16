Hart House Restaurant Hosts Wine Dinner Featuring Poplar Grove Winery

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | Burnaby’s Hart House Restaurant will partner with BC’s Poplar Grove Winery for a special dinner pairing their homegrown wines with the restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. On Friday, June 3 2022 guests will enjoy a 5-course dinner served al fresco at Hart House’s beautiful lakeside estate. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy some of the best BC has to offer in food and wine on a summer evening.

Poplar Grove is owned and operated by Barb and Tony Holler and their four sons. The whole family takes pride in producing locally farmed, estate-grown wines that enhance the Okanagan Valley’s rising reputation on the world stage. Poplar Grove’s dedication to excellence in the glass is matched only by the winery’s commitment to sustainable winemaking.

Chris Holler will be on hand at the dinner to share behind-the-scenes insights into the Poplar Grove wines poured, including:

· Poplar Grove 2021 Pinot Gris

· Poplar Grove 2019 Chardonnay

· Poplar Grove 2018 Syrah

· Poplar Grove 2017 Legacy

· Poplar Grove 2017 Extra Brut

Hart House’s Executive Chef, Raul Copete Vazquez, will prepare a special menu to pair with the wines. Details will be announced shortly.

Hart House Wine Dinner Featuring Poplar Grove Winery

Friday, June 3 2022

6:00pm

$178 person including taxes and gratuities

Tickets for the event are available online