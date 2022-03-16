Community News / Main Street

Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation Program to Help Support Ukrainian Refugees

Portrait

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | The family behind Vancouver’s beloved Anh and Chi, having been former refugees from Vietnam themselves, are launching a campaign to help raise emergency funds for Ukraine via the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – Canada. From now until May 15, 2022, proceeds from Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation program will be donated to the cause, contributing to the expected four million displaced Ukrainians with safe shelter, food and necessities. Brother and sister duo owners Amelie Nguyen and Vincent Nguyen are matching donations up to $5,000.

In addition, on Friday March 25, 2022, the Lac Viet Education Society, along with several Vietnamese community leaders, are hosting a fundraising banquet with live music, silent auction, and 50/50 draw. Up to 700 entrepreneurs, nonprofit community members, and influential leaders from across the Lower Mainland are anticipated to attend.

“Our parents, Lý and Hoàng Nguyễn, arrived in Vancouver as Vietnamese refugees by boat in 1980 and what is happening in Ukraine reminds our family of that devastating time – the displacement of so many women, children and seniors,” explains Amelie. “I was starting to feel helpless with the tragedy over in Ukraine, not to mention other ongoing crises around the world, until our family friends Tammy Dao and Nhung Davis of Lac Viet Education Society reached out to us to fundraise for Ukraine.”

“Tammy and Nhung exemplify what it means to have a grassroots movement and to empower our own community to bring about change. In honour of our Vietnamese heritage and along with elders, brothers and sisters, we are getting creative once again. We are standing together with fellow BC Vietnamese Canadians to support the people of Ukraine.”

From now until May 15, 2022 (Asian Heritage Month), Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation program is focused on raising an emergency fund for Ukraine via the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) – Canada. This is the first time Anh and Chi’s community of staff, patrons, family and friends are supporting an international cause.

Anh and Chi is not only known for their delicious Vietnamese fare, natural BC wine, creative craft cocktails and exceptional service, but also their community of passionate creatives, entrepreneurs, and caring industry folks and patrons who come together for collective action. As a pivot during COVID-19 to up safety (less crowding) and support local communities, the independent eatery’s Reservation-By-Donation program was initiated and continues to make an impact.

Anh and Chi’s Reservation-by-Donation program has raised over $50,000 for local charities since December 2020. Their community of patrons have donated to local organizations that focuses on food security, housing, mental health counselling and necessities, especially with BIPOC, hardly reached, marginalized and at-risk youth and families. The Anh and Chi team thanks their guests – with their support and donations, 100 percent of their gifts were given to:

$19,770 to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre
$10,900 to Creative Greater Vancouver Food Bank
$5430 to the Vancouver Black Therapy Fund
$5320 to Backpack Buddies
$3000 to the BC Hospitality Fund
$2180 to The Bloom Group
$1160 to Elimin8hate
$1070 to Directions Youth Services
$860 to Immigrant Services Society of BC

Guests have the option to book a table – $10 per person – in advance through their online Reservation-By-Donation program. All proceeds go directly to the selected charity. Local nonprofit organisations are nominated by staff and patrons via email or social media. There are always three to four nonprofits for guests to choose from, changing every three to six months. Reservations are not required to dine at Anh and Chi – walk-in guests are warmly welcomed.

“We are fortunate to position Anh and Chi to do important things with our community, backed by an incredible team and caring guests.” adds Vincent. “We saw this as an opportunity to raise awareness and support around key issues, meanwhile offering flexibility for loyal patrons to reserve a table for a cause of their choice. We have been thrilled and inspired by the reception it has received.”

Support the BC Vietnamese Canadians Fundraiser for Ukraine by sponsoring a gift for the auction, joining the benefit dinner, and/or donating to this campaign benefiting UNHCR-Canada directly: www.vietbcassociations.ca.

Guests can book a table via Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation today. All donations to the UNHCR-Canada will be matched up until May 15th, 2022.

For more information about Anh and Chi, please visit www.anhandchi.com.

Anh and Chi
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-878-8883 | WEBSITE
Anh and Chi’s Reservation-By-Donation Program to Help Support Ukrainian Refugees
Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Main Street

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Main Street

Picking Grapes with Simon Fallick

The co-owner of The American and Hero's Welcome is also part of the team behind the Open Ferment wine pop-up series (and soon-to-be wine fair) - making him a natural choice to field our BC wine-related questions.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Simon Fallick and Patryk Drozd On Opening a New Bar And Maintaining a Legacy

Fallick and Drozd have already experienced the ups and downs of opening and then running a bar together (they co-own The American), so listening to their stories about how and why they took over the once extremely popular Taurus Veterans Club on Main Street left me elated.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Soaring Gas Prices, Neo-Authoritarianism, and the Return of Cruise Ship Tourism

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders gas prices, war, the "for-profit affordable housing" oxymoron and underwater condos.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Track and Food

Three Local Entrepreneurs Discuss All Things Non-Alcoholic

In this episode, Nick Devine, Lane Matkovich and Kurtis Kolt give their unique sober insights about the new beverage trend currently taking off in Vancouver.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Donating 50% of Macaron Day Sales to Help Feed Ukrainian Families

Community News / The Okanagan

Naramata Inn and Restaurant Now Ready to Welcome Guests for Their 2022 Season

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Hook Yourself Up with a Modus Coffee Subscription

Community News / West End

‘Chick-Un & Waffles’ Feature to Make Limited Time Appearance on the Beetbox Menu, March 25th