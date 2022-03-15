Opportunity Knocks / West Vancouver

West Vancouver’s Upcoming ‘Isetta’ Café and Bistro Now Hiring Baristas, Cooks and Pastry Chefs

Vancouver, BC | Isetta is a new cafè and bistro concept from the owner of Musette Caffè, coming soon to West Vancouver. Isetta will strive to be the finest café and bistro in the neighbourhood. We are currently looking for full-time baristas, cooks and pastry chefs to showcase your talents. If you have a great attitude and personality, we will be happy to support your growth within the family.

Barista
Experience is not necessary, but an asset. Isetta is located in an iconic landmark in West Vancouver that is only one bus ride away from downtown. We will provide incentives and health benefits for the entire team. It is important to us that we maintain the brand integrity of our coffee partner, Nemesis, by providing the utmost training and education for our barista staff. You will be working with our Modbar to create the perfect consistency with the coffee. In addition, we will be happy to provide you with a bus pass for your travel time.

Cooks & Pastry Chefs
You will champion your talents in our new open kitchen, while working alongside our Executive Chef Pekka Tavela. Isetta will primarily be a unique brunch spot, with a a couple of additional evening dinner services in the near future. Isetta is located in an iconic landmark in West Vancouver that is only one bus ride away from downtown. We will provide incentives, including a bus pass for your time and health benefits.

To apply, please send your resume to info@isetta.ca.

Isetta
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
4360 Marine Dr. (Opening soon)
