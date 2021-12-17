You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

It’s not always the case that when one of your favourite bars close, their drinks will pop up in other places. Lucky for us, the Chickadee Room Bar Manager, Sabrine Dhaliwal, has revived an old holiday favourite from her days bartending at West Restaurant. Originally hitting the menu in 2014, Dhaliwal wanted the drink to elicit memories of coming home to fresh baked apple pie. With allspice and cinnamon syrup striking the perfect balance between sweetness and warmth, her aim is true. A play on a classic flip, the whole egg brings a note of richness to the glass while the rum leaves hints of molasses and gingerbread on the nose.

The “Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme” is currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.