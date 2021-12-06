Settlement Brewing to Release “Brave Noise” Global Collaboration Beer

The Goods from Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective

Vancouver, BC | Settlement Brewing is pleased to announce the official release of their “Brave Noise” Pale Ale on December 16th, 2021.

“Brave Noise” is a global collaboration advocating for safe spaces and inclusive environments by requesting breweries be transparent with their policies and commit to long-term work. Participating breweries who share their Codes of Conduct are invited to brew a pale ale recipe created by Brienne Allan, a key contributor to the equality and anti-discrimnation movement within the global craft beer community. The list of BC breweries included in this year’s initiative include Parallel 49 (Vancouver), Persephone (Gibsons), House of Funk (North Vancouver), Herald Street (Victoria), Jackknife (Kelowna), and Land & Sea (Comox).

Available for purchase on December 16th, 2021, the team at Settlement Brewing & Belgard Kitchen will be hosting an Open House event to celebrate the launch of this special beer. Folks are welcome to join the party any time from 3:30pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, the 16th.

Proceeds of the Railtown brewery’s can & draft sales will be donated to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

Follow Settlement Brewing’s social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @settlementbrewing