Community News / Railtown Japantown

Settlement Brewing to Release “Brave Noise” Global Collaboration Beer

Portrait

The Goods from Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective

Vancouver, BC | Settlement Brewing is pleased to announce the official release of their “Brave Noise” Pale Ale on December 16th, 2021.

“Brave Noise” is a global collaboration advocating for safe spaces and inclusive environments by requesting breweries be transparent with their policies and commit to long-term work. Participating breweries who share their Codes of Conduct are invited to brew a pale ale recipe created by Brienne Allan, a key contributor to the equality and anti-discrimnation movement within the global craft beer community. The list of BC breweries included in this year’s initiative include Parallel 49 (Vancouver), Persephone (Gibsons), House of Funk (North Vancouver), Herald Street (Victoria), Jackknife (Kelowna), and Land & Sea (Comox).

Available for purchase on December 16th, 2021, the team at Settlement Brewing & Belgard Kitchen will be hosting an Open House event to celebrate the launch of this special beer. Folks are welcome to join the party any time from 3:30pm to 5:30pm on Thursday, the 16th.

Proceeds of the Railtown brewery’s can & draft sales will be donated to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

Follow Settlement Brewing’s social media accounts for more information on upcoming releases and projects: @settlementbrewing

Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
55 Dunlevy Ave | WEBSITE
Settlement Brewing to Release “Brave Noise” Global Collaboration Beer
Settlement Brewing Manufacturing Collective Seeks Head Brewer / Production Manager

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

8 Places
Picking Grapes / Railtown Japantown

Picking Grapes With ‘The Pie Shoppe’ Sisters

The two chefs and avid wine-lovers take us through a journey of their most memorable BC wines.

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

Popular

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

15 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 584

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from December 1 to 8, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Lineage Ceramics’ Online Shop Now Fully Restocked for Your Holiday Shopping

Community News / Kitsilano

This Holiday Season Enjoy a Takeout ‘Festive Feast’ Courtesy of Freebird at Home by Maenam

Community News / Gastown

Tacofino and Top Rope Birria Join Forces With a Limited-Time Menu

Community News / Main Street

Celebrate Christmas Eve at Main Street’s ‘Tocador’