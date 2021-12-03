Community News / Commercial Drive

Orders for Memphis Blues BBQ’s Smoked Turkeys and Hams Now Open

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | Memphis Blues is continuing our tradition of supplying the hungry citizens of Greater Vancouver with all of the holiday smoked meats that they can possibly consume.

Smoked turkeys and hams, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing – what else could you want on your table?

All of our meats are locally sourced, organic, fresh, and absolutely divine. Texture, spice, and smokiness all come together to craft something spectacular.

Give us a call at 604-215-2599 to place your order – do note that we require at least two days notice to prepare.

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE

Treat Yourself to Catering from Memphis Blues BBQ This Holiday



