Community News / Main Street

Torafuku Launches ‘Moontail’, Asian-Inspired Bottled Cocktail Program

Portrait

The Goods from Torafuku

Vancouver, BC | Moontail launched by Torafuku shakes up Vancouver’s cocktail scene with an all-new line of hand-crafted libations for the home. The bottled offerings curated by Steve Kuan, Torafuku owner and Wade Chou, Torafuku Bar Manager, creatively spotlight Asian flavours presented in familiar formats. Inspired by travels, childhood memories and collaboration, the duo’s creations successfully translate the experience of an expertly crafted to order cocktail.

Expect ingredients including dried fruits, plums and premium teas; the line features infused bases including makrut lime leaf infused sake in the Samurai Spirit and chrysanthemum infused gin in the Cloud 9.

Highlights from the line include a Hibiscus Penicillin. This scarlet-hued sipper spotlights the flower Kuan fondly remembers occurring in Taiwanese dishes growing up. His hibiscus syrup delivers a sweet and sour element that pairs well with the Irish whiskey base balanced with plum powder which adds a salty sweetness to the drink. The Aloha is a tropic temptation that aims to whisk patrons to warmer climes for those who prefer clear spirits. Here coconut-infused vodka is combined with fragrant pandan, herbal and nutty Maraschino liqueur adds depth and balances the bright cocktail.

All of the beverages come ready to enjoy straight up or over a large cube of ice, they also can be adjusted by adding a garnish of choice or splash of sparkling water. “Just avoid small ice cubes; we’ve experimented to perfect the dilution and preservation of flavours,” shares Chou.

The journey to create a shelf-stable and premium product was a passionate endeavour for the creative duo. “We’ve worked with some of these ingredients in-house, but creating a bottled product took a lot of experimenting and understanding of how to best extract flavours. Each ingredient had to be revaluated,” shares Kuan.

The bottles come outfitted with playful designs by Maggie Ikemiya, a local Japanese-Canadian graphic designer, illustrator, muralist and former staff member of Torafuku.

Moontail cocktails are priced at $18.00 per 236 ml bottle; each bottle serves 2-3 cocktails. Products can be purchased via the Torafuku website here.

Special Offer
To celebrate its launch, Moontail is offering 10% off its five-piece gift box from December 1-5. To redeem the offer enter code MOONTAIL10 upon checkout on the Torafuku website.

Torafuku
Neighbourhood: Main Street
958 Main St. | 778-903-2006 | WEBSITE
Torafuku Launches ‘Moontail’, Asian-Inspired Bottled Cocktail Program
Celebrated Le Tigre Food Truck’s Catering Team Dishes up Fun-Filled Holiday Sets

There are 0 comments

Main Street

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THINGS WE WANT // Pacific Rhythm’s ‘Sipping Wine Feeling Fine!’ T-Shirt

Meet our new favourite t-shirt, designed by the local record label in conjunction with Open Ferment Natural Wine Fair's first event.

Track and Food / Main Street

TRACK & FOOD // Shira Blustein Talks Cookbook Creation, Punk Rock and Running a Restaurant

A fun and informative interview with the owner of Main Street's highly acclaimed vegetarian restaurants, Acorn and The Arbor.

Heads Up / Main Street

Get ‘Bitter Together’ at the 2021 Vancouver Radicchio Festival, Oct. 20th

Fans of vegetables (and vegetable puns) cannot miss out on the one-night-only tasting event, hosted by Main Street farm-to-table restaurant, Burdock & Co.

TBT / Main Street

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Mess That Would Eventually Become ‘The Arbor’

It's been five years since they first broke ground on The Acorn's casual cousin. Take a look inside its messy beginnings.

2 Places
Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Summer in a Bottle From Vancouver’s Own Penny Frances Apothecary

The new scents take us to late July strolls through the night gardens of Italian villas and to relaxed California patios...

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

Tea and Two Slices

On Gas Hoarding, House Hoarding and Finding A New Frequency.

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 16

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Previous
Celebrated Le Tigre Food Truck’s Catering Team Dishes up Fun-Filled Holiday Sets
Next
Railtown Catering’s Holiday Turkey To-Go Packages Are All Delicious Without the Mess and Stress

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering’s Holiday Turkey To-Go Packages Are All Delicious Without the Mess and Stress

Community News

Celebrated Le Tigre Food Truck’s Catering Team Dishes up Fun-Filled Holiday Sets

Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Makes Holiday Shopping Easy with ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’, Gift Baskets, and More

Community News / False Creek

Wintery Treats from Popina Capture Nostalgic Seasonal Magic