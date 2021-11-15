Cool Things We Want

We Want This Ingenious Japanese Toilet-Sink Hybrid

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) The obviousness/ingenuity of this Japanese hand washing sink is not lost on us: it’s mounted above the toilet tank, allowing water from the tap to drain into the tank and be reused for flushing. Apparently this model has been widely used in Japan since the mid-1950s (!) and was originally heralded for its space saving design, with its environmentally friendly water saving benefits being an added bonus…

Which begs this question: over a half-century later, why aren’t all Vancouver apartment bathrooms (at the very least) equipped with one of these?

There is 1 comment

  1. This seems like a terrible idea. Do you really want to brush your teeth over the toilet?

