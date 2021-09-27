Cibo and Uva Combine Forces for a Traditional Thanksgiving Long Weekend Dinner

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate the return of long-awaited family gatherings within the cozy atmosphere of Cibo Trattoria‘s dining room. Clink glasses of the specially crafted autumnal cocktail from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar while dining on a traditional holiday meal and crowd pleasing pies to finish off a Thanksgiving night to remember.

Offered exclusively from Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, in addition to Cibo’s regular menu, the traditional Thanksgiving dining experience highlights Executive Chef Jesse Zuber’s 2-course meal for $55 per person. Fresh House-baked Honey Glazed Rolls, Green Salad and Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Maple Roasted Sweet Potato, Roasted Corn and Stuffing (sausage or vegetarian) accompany the classic Turkey which is brined and slow roasted, complete with gravy and cranberry sauce. This meal is finished with the choice of House-baked Apple or Pumpkin Pie.

The Thanksgiving in the Big City cocktail available at both Uva and Cibo from Sunday, October 9 to Friday, October 15. This creation is fully flavoured of the Autumn season soon to grace the atmosphere of Vancouver. This exclusive cocktail is made from fat washed buffalo trace, Cinzano sweet vermouth, punt e mes, lilet rose, Chambord and Orange Tree bitters. For $16, clink glasses with loves ones with this festive cocktail in hand.

RESERVATIONS

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling Cibo Trattoria at 604-602-9670 or online via Tock.