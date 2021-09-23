Yuwa Fine Japanese Reveals New Flavours for Fall and Summer’s End

The Goods from Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

Vancouver, BC | Our dining room is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. for those who prefer to join us inside, and we will continue to offer take-out throughout the fall.

Reservations for our dining room and patio can be made on our website and to place a take-out order, please call us directly at 604-731-9378. We are also offering 30% off bottles of wine and sake for all pickup orders — just ask us for our daily selection when placing your order.

As always, the health and safety of you, our valued guests, our team and community at large remain our utmost priority. To that end, we will continue to observe all protocols throughout our dining room, kitchen and common areas, including constant sanitizing of menus and common-touch areas and washrooms and terminals.

We look forward to seeing you soon! — Iori, Chef Masa and the Yuwa team

OUR LATEST FEATURES

We’re thrilled to welcome you to our dining room and on our heated outdoor patio (weather permitting) Wednesdays through Sundays. As we transition into Autumn, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the many flavours of Yuwa.

SAKE STEAMED MUSHROOM MEDLEY

King oyster, shiitake, enoki, brown & white button mushroom,

mushroom grilled and steamed with sake, ginger, green onion

and lemon & yuzu soy butter

GRILLED BC SCALLOP

Local scallop from Okeover, eggplant, shimeji, spinach with

spicy jalapeño miso, green onion

MATSUTAKE TEMPURA

Pine mushroom tempura served with matcha salt

COLOURS OF AUTUMN

Two styles of Ohagi mochi with red bean paste and soy bean powder pistachio.

These sweet rice balls have two names: Ohagi and Botamochi depending on the season. In autumn, they are called Ohagi (おはぎ), named after the autumn flower, hagi (萩 bush clover). While in spring, they are called Botamochi (ぼたもち), named after the spring flower, botan (牡丹 peony).