Barbariain Wine Consulting Announces New In-Person Wine Classes

Vancouver, BC | Barbariain Wine is excited to restart in-person wine classes.

Beginning September 28th, Barbariain will teach Wine Plus+’s Vancouver Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) course offerings.

WSET qualifications are globally recognised as the international standard in wine and spirit knowledge. They are designed for those who are just starting out in their careers, as well as established professionals, and the many enthusiasts who have a passion for wines and spirits.

WSET Level 3 is scheduled September 28th through December 14th on twelve consecutive Tuesday nights.

WSET Level 1 is scheduled for two Wednesday evenings September 29th and October 13th.

WSET Level 2 begins October 20th and runs for six consecutive Wednesday nights.

All classes are from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm and are held at 13C Wine Storage at 6th Avenue & Ontario Street.

Barbariain’s Iain Philip will teach the classes and is one of North America’s most experienced WSET teachers having taught all levels of WSET for the last twenty years.

