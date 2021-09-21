Tickets and Menu Released for St. Lawrence’s Alsace-Inspired October’s Menu

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | This October brings Alsace to Vancouver, showcasing the cross-border German and Swiss influences of the mountainous region’s culinary culture.

Tickets to our October menu offered from September 29 through October 31 are now available for $75 per person plus tax. Each ticket includes complimentary pain au sarrasin & mignardise and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons for the table also available.

Available exclusively Wednesday, September 29 – Sunday, October 31 for dine-in only.