Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar to Offer Refined Takes on Classic Thanksgiving Dishes

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday with expertly curated to-go packages and an indulgent dine-in menu.

“We’re very pleased to welcome guests back to Boulevard this Thanksgiving and festive season in conjunction with offering the Thanksgiving To-Go, which was so successful last year,” shares JP Potters, General Manager.

Thanksgiving To-Go | October 9-11

Iron Chef Canada Champion Alex Chen presents heat-and-serve Thanksgiving To-Go packages featuring all the festive favourites. The award-winning team has done all work; customers have little more to do than set the table and reheat or opt for the hot-and-ready option. A Sage-Roasted Turkey takes centre stage, accompanied with all the fixings and traditional sides prepared to perfection. Boulevard’s much-loved cornbread appears alongside a starter of Spiced Butternut Squash Soup with apple cider and maple cream. For dessert, Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi has prepared an elevated Pumpkin Tart complete with vanilla chantilly, milk chocolate, and spiced ice cream.

Boulevard’s Thanksgiving To-Go is available in two sizes (full pack for $375 feeds 10, and half pack for $230 feeds 5).

These holiday sets are available for pickup from the restaurant on October 9-11 between 11:00am – 5:00pm. Orders must be received by October 6, and can be placed on TOCK.

The full menu can be viewed here.

Thanksgiving at Boulevard | October 11

Executive Chef Roger Ma will be offering an indulgent three-course menu that features all the holiday classics presented in a refined Boulevard fashion. To start, Ma presents a sensationally seasonal starter of Butternut Squash Velouté with pumpkin seed and nut vierge, rye crouton, and fragrant caraway chantilly. A main of expertly prepared turkey alongside chestnut and cranberry stuffing and pomme purée showcases the flavours traditionalists seek, and the refined technique gourmands will appreciate.

Boulevard’s Thanksgiving menu is available for $74; the menu can be viewed here.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 604-642-2900.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.