Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market to Launch Fall Menu on September 30

Vancouver, BC | As the changing season signals the arrival of cozy culinary flavours, Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is thrilled to launch its new fall menu on Thursday, September 30. Known for its authentic tide-to-table offerings, the downtown restaurant and premium shellfish market recently celebrated its five-year anniversary this summer and has staked a claim as one of Vancouver’s most popular destinations for fresh, sustainable seafood from the Pacific Northwest.

In developing the restaurant’s new autumnal menus, Executive Chef Tommy Shorthouse was inspired by fond memories of family dinners and the warm flavours fall. “I love pairing the best of what B.C. and the West Coast has to offer from land and sea and creating harmonious dishes that speak to that philosophy,” explains Shorthouse. “This season, I want to promote the versatility of the seafood already on offer at Fanny Bay while delivering an elevated feeling of comfort by incorporating fall flavours and ingredients like apples, spices, pumpkin and mushrooms.”

Starting September 30, diners at Fanny Bay Oyster Bar can enjoy an all-new lineup of original fish and seafood creations prepared with locally sourced ingredients that reflect the true bounty of the harvest season. New menu highlights include Scallop and Pork Belly accompanied by butternut squash purée and five-spice apple chutney; a hearty Seafood Pot Pie featuring a medley of seafood, mushroom and brandy enrobed in puff pastry; Sable Fish and Hot Soba with mushrooms and savoy cabbage; and Sakura Pork Picatta paired with sautéed mushrooms. For dessert, guests can end their night on a sweet note by indulging in decadent fall desserts such as Dark Chocolate Brandy Tart or a Pumpkin Brûlée with toasted pumpkin seed shortbread.

In light of changing public health guidelines, Fanny Bay Oyster Bay is also excited to be re-introducing its signature Mobile Oyster Bar event catering services this month. Interactive oyster-shucking stations feature an array of top-quality bivalves from the region making them a memorable showpiece at weddings, birthdays, barbecues, corporate events, holiday parties and private gatherings of all sizes. Available for booking across the Lower Mainland, on-site oyster bars are staffed by professional shuckers who entertain and educate guests while sharing their expert insights into the history and geography of BC’s shellfish farming industry and Fanny Bay’s tide-to-table farming process.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service, patio dining and takeout on Monday to Thursday from 12 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. Happy Hour service runs from 3 to 6 p.m. daily.

The Fanny Bay retail market offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Downtown
762 Cambie St. | 778-379-9510
