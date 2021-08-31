Kitsilano’s Upcoming ‘Juanita’ Restaurant Seeks General Manager

The Goods from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | Juanita is an all-day, full-service restaurant featuring elevated yet approachable food, craft cocktails, local beer, and a diverse wine list. Located in the beautiful Kitsilano neighbourhood, we will be serving our own unique, seasonal offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner inspired by our chef and owner Jane Young’s experiences living and working in coastal Spain.

We are in search of Juanita’s General Manager to get ready for our opening this fall.

The General Manager is a role on the Juanita Management team who is placed as a liaison between the organizational objects outlined by the Owners and the execution of tasks by the employees of Juanita that allow for the achievement of those objectives. This position is occupied by a person who understands and adheres to the Mission, Vision and Core Values of Juanita when making decisions in their capacity as General Manager.

Alongside the Owners, the General Manager ensures the fiscal health of the organization through cost analysis and control. They also maximize efforts to drive revenue by targeting marketing to attract new guests, while ensuring all guests entering the restaurant receive the best experience possible. They are a coach and motivator for our amazing hospitality team

Job Requirements:

3 Years of restaurant management experience in a comparable full service environment.

Valid Serving it Right Certification

Valid Occupational First Aid Certification

Valid WSET level 1 certification (or equivalent)

Ability to stand and work on foot for 8+ hours

Ability to lift 50lbs

Who is on our Team?

Employees at Juanita are passionate individuals. They thrive in high-pace, high-energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

We strive to treat all of our staff with respect and care for their wellbeing. This includes a tip pool structure that is equitable to all of our employees. Additionally, all qualifying Juanita staff are eligible for extended health and dental coverage.

IF that sounds like you, please email a copy of your resume with a short bio of who you are to jane@juanitakits.ca.

Only qualified candidates will be contacted to take part in the interview process.

We are so excited to hear from you!