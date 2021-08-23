St. Lawrence Restaurant Announces September Celebration of Normandy

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Remaining by popular demand, we are pleased to share that our table d’hôte three-course monthly menu concepts are here to stay! This Fall, we’re once again taking our guests on a journey through reigning culinary regions of France beginning this September with a tour of Normandy.

Available exclusively from September 1 through 26, the new menu pays tribute to the renowned region of Normandy, with dishes that span country and coastal cuisine, highlighting the very best of Normandy while placing a significant spotlight on our local farmers, artisans and producers here in British Columbia.

Tickets to our September menu are available for $65 per person, inclusive of complimentary pain au sarrasin & mignardise and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons for the table also available.

As always, the health and safety of you, our guests, and our team are our utmost priority and we remain incredibly grateful for the love, support and patience that you have shown throughout the past fifteen months.

We can’t wait to see you soon at St. Lawrence!

— Chef J-C Poirier and the St. Lawrence Family