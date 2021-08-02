Main Street’s ‘Anh and Chi’ Seeking Restaurant Manager, Servers and Support Staff

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | As we close out the BUSY summer season and look toward our BUSY fall season, we’re on the hunt for a Restaurant Manager, Servers and Support staff who have demonstrated the ability and thrive in fast-paced, team environments. As a family run business we value people with good energy, great communication skills & who are as passionate about food and beverage as we are!

The successful Restaurant Manager candidate will be passionate, have at least 2 years of experience in a Management role, strong knowledge of food and service – someone who drives positivity, quality and consistency, thrives through challenges, and loves food, drinks and can motivate people! The ability to take initiative and be a problem solver are also key qualities.

As a family run business we value people with good energy, great communication skills & who are as passionate about food and beverage as we are! We also love promoting from within, so if you’ve read this far and are enthusiastic about growing your career along with our team here at Anh and Chi, please connect with us!

If our culture resonates with you, and you have demonstrated experience in hospitality, please forward your resume to careers@anhandchi.com

About Anh and Chi | Since its highly anticipated opening in the Spring of 2016, Anh and Chi has established itself as one of the most vibrant hubs on Main St. A place for people to enjoy authentic Vietnamese food and imbibe intriguing cocktails in the heart of trendy Mount Pleasant. Delicious, approachable and aesthetically pleasing, Anh and Chi is a family business known for its electric atmosphere and lush patios. Also known for its lengthy wait times, Anh and Chi has recently embarked on an initiative coined: Reservation-By-Donation, where we connect our guests with community nominated charities; we’ve raised over $20,000 in the first two quarters since its inception!