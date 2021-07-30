Community News / West Side

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches Limited Edition Sweet n’ Spicy Hot Chicken Pineapple Express

Portrait

Flex Yau and Justin Cheung | Photo: Rich Won

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street), Vancouver’s destination for Southeast Asian street food fare, has just turned one. The team is celebrating this significant milestone with a sweet n’ spicy flavour-bomb sandwich collaboration with Fife Bakery – the limited-edition Hot Chicken Pineapple Express, available August 14 and 15, 2021.

The creation is an ode to chef-owner Justin Cheung’s heritage, inspired by his Malaysian and Singaporean roots, while honouring his father’s Hong Kong background.

“We took that leap of faith last year and opened during the pandemic,” says Cheung. “There have definitely been ups and downs along the way, but together with an incredible team, we’ve weathered the storms. We are extremely grateful for our families, friends, guests, and the Cambie Village neighbourhood for believing in us and supporting us during our first year. We couldn’t be here without them, and can’t wait to keep moving forward and creating even more delicious and fun dishes for people to enjoy.”

The Hot Chicken Pineapple Express combo ($22) features coconut milk fried chicken brushed with salted egg yolk sauce, Buldak chicken hot sauce and house fire roasted chili oil, Asian herbs, and coleslaw – all between Fife Bakery’s artisanal pineapple “bolo bao” bun. It is accompanied by a small Hong Kong Milk Tea Slushee and a side of Potluck’s signature twice-cooked crinkle cut fries, topped with pepper sauce, kewpie, hot ketchup, green onions, and chicken floss.

Fife Bakery was one of Potluck’s first supporters. Felix Yau, owner of Fife, created the milk bun for Potluck’s breakout star at launch, the salted egg yolk fried chicken sandwich.

“We’re so excited for Justin and the Potluck team when they opened last year,” adds Yau. “They pushed and persevered to open a new restaurant during the pandemic. Their food is delicious and playful, and it’s been fun working on this collaboration. Being born and from Hong Kong myself, when Justin told me he wanted to do pineapple buns, well, I couldn’t say no. They’re a quintessential part of Hong Kong. We updated it by using fresh and real ingredients.”

“The Hong Kong Milk Tea Slushee took months in the making, we wanted to make sure it still captured that nostalgic taste. Everything together with Justin’s fried chicken, it’s the ultimate combo!”

The Hot Chicken Pineapple Express combo is available for both pre-orders and walk-ins, first come first serve. Guests can pre-order now on Potluck’s website or via Tock for pick-up on Saturday, August 14 or Sunday, August 15, 2021.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Potluck Hawker Eatery Plans Bucketfuls of Joy for Dads This Father’s Day

