New Menu at St. Lawrence Celebrates Summer Flavours and Traditions of Québec

Vancouver, BC | For the month of August, we’re featuring a menu of dishes that play homage to the long summer days with inspired ingredients that boldly reflect the terroir of Québec and highlight the local seasonal produce and ingredients crafted in the scenic regions of the bountiful province. Reservations are now available for our Summer in Québec menu offered August 4 through August 29 for dine-in ($65 per person plus tax.) Each ticket includes complimentary pain au sarrasin & beurre au miel and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons also available.

Be sure to reserve early to avoid disappointment!

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
