Community News / Downtown

Celebrate 10 Years of Hawksworth With Half-Price Bubbles

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | As restrictions continue to ease across the province, there is no shortage of things to celebrate. Visit Hawksworth Restaurant and mark your special occasions with friends and family with the newly unveiled 10 year anniversary bubbles list. Carefully curated by the dedicated sommelier team, led by Wine Director Chris Rielly, guests can enjoy award-winning sparkling wines from around the world at half the price throughout July.

“We are excited to be moving into Step 3 of BC’s restart plan and we really wanted to do something at the restaurant to help our friends, family and supporters celebrate brighter days ahead, as well as to say thank you for their incredible support over the past 10 years” says Chef & Owner David Hawksworth. “We have all had to put the acknowledgement of major milestones on hold – so now is the time to take advantage of these incredible prices and come celebrate with us!”

The new list features fifteen different sparkling wines with something for everyone. Highlights include the vibrant BC Unsworth Vineyards Charme de l’île Rosé ($35 down from $70), the French classic Taittinger Brut Réserve ($90 down from $180), the fruit-forward US Elk Cove Brut Rosé ($120 down from $240) and even the legendary Dom Pérignon Brut Reserve ($320 down from $640).

Pair your favourite bottle with exciting new menu items such as the Lingcod ($38) with lobster and tarragon gnudi, summer squash, bisque ($38); and the Spring Ricotta Agnolotti ($29) with ramp coulis, peas and fava, parmesan. The Shellfish & Caviar section also lends itself well to bubbles and is available for lunch and dinner. For guests looking to experience a true Taste of Hawksworth – the rotating bi-weekly tasting menu features flavourful, seasonal dishes fit for a celebration of any kind.

Hawksworth is open daily from 11:30am until late, with pick-up, delivery and patio service available. Don’t miss this limited time celebration offer available for the month of July only. Reservations can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Open daily from 11:30am until late for pick-up, delivery and patio service. Call 604.673.7000 for reservations or visit www.hawksworthrestaurant.com.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
Celebrate 10 Years of Hawksworth With Half-Price Bubbles
Events and Small Gatherings Return to Hawksworth’s Elegant Private Dining Rooms

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Opening Soon / Downtown

Hidden Patio Project ‘Chupito’ Opening Soon

Located behind the original La Taqueria address, the new cocktail-forward project will have its own menus and identity.

Cool Things We Want / Downtown

We Want to Luxuriate in These New ‘Sangre De Fruta’ Inspired Spa Treatments

While searching for original and escapist ways to take care of our personal wellness (and sanity), we could think of nothing more indulgent than putting in a bit of time at the spa.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Popular

Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Tea and Two Slices

On Licking Statue Boots and Real Estate Developers Frothing at the Mouth

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds flying ants and things that need some burning.

Drinker

Scottish Comedian Does Spot-On Imitation of Distillery Tour Guide

Eleanor Morton impersonates a distillery tour guide whose enthusiasm for the product is pretty low key.

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

You Should Know / Chinatown

Our City Streets Were Once Paved With These Little Wooden Blocks

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Hundy’ to Suspend Evening Operations, ‘Their There’ Hours Extended

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Cafe’s Tailgate BBQ Event Returns July 27, 28, 29

Community News / Yaletown

Homer Street Café and Bar Gets Fired Up While Chilling Out This Summer

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for July