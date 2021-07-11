Celebrate 10 Years of Hawksworth With Half-Price Bubbles

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | As restrictions continue to ease across the province, there is no shortage of things to celebrate. Visit Hawksworth Restaurant and mark your special occasions with friends and family with the newly unveiled 10 year anniversary bubbles list. Carefully curated by the dedicated sommelier team, led by Wine Director Chris Rielly, guests can enjoy award-winning sparkling wines from around the world at half the price throughout July.

“We are excited to be moving into Step 3 of BC’s restart plan and we really wanted to do something at the restaurant to help our friends, family and supporters celebrate brighter days ahead, as well as to say thank you for their incredible support over the past 10 years” says Chef & Owner David Hawksworth. “We have all had to put the acknowledgement of major milestones on hold – so now is the time to take advantage of these incredible prices and come celebrate with us!”

The new list features fifteen different sparkling wines with something for everyone. Highlights include the vibrant BC Unsworth Vineyards Charme de l’île Rosé ($35 down from $70), the French classic Taittinger Brut Réserve ($90 down from $180), the fruit-forward US Elk Cove Brut Rosé ($120 down from $240) and even the legendary Dom Pérignon Brut Reserve ($320 down from $640).

Pair your favourite bottle with exciting new menu items such as the Lingcod ($38) with lobster and tarragon gnudi, summer squash, bisque ($38); and the Spring Ricotta Agnolotti ($29) with ramp coulis, peas and fava, parmesan. The Shellfish & Caviar section also lends itself well to bubbles and is available for lunch and dinner. For guests looking to experience a true Taste of Hawksworth – the rotating bi-weekly tasting menu features flavourful, seasonal dishes fit for a celebration of any kind.

Hawksworth is open daily from 11:30am until late, with pick-up, delivery and patio service available. Don’t miss this limited time celebration offer available for the month of July only. Reservations can be made online or by calling 604.673.7000 today.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant sets forth contemporary Canadian cuisine with ingredient-driven dishes that celebrate the region and the season. Approachable menus reflect creativity and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that have become the hallmark of its culinary team. With an extensive and award-winning wine list to match, alongside a dedicated house cocktail program, Hawksworth is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Open daily from 11:30am until late for pick-up, delivery and patio service. Call 604.673.7000 for reservations or visit www.hawksworthrestaurant.com.