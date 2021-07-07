Atlantic Meets Pacific at Artigiano North Van With Lobster Rolls, Gin Cocktails and More

The Goods from Artigiano

Vancouver, BC | With summer in full swing, Artigiano, the award-winning, locally owned and operated café chain, has partnered with Salty’s Lobster Shack and The Botanist to turn its North Vancouver Shipyards location (125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver) into a mecca for patio fun by bookending the best of the Northern Atlantic and shipping it West to Vancouver Harbour.

Each Thursday in the month of July (July 8, 15, 22 & 29) from 3-7pm, the team behind Salty’s Lobster Shack will sail in to serve a selection of Maritimes-style seafood delights, including:

Maine Lobster Roll

A loaded roll with chunks of Nova Scotia lobster, Old Bay aioli, celery,

fresh cut dill and lime

$20.95

Lobster Bisque

Tomato and cream, celery, fennel, onion, garlic, carrots and ginger

$9.95 ($6 if added to a sandwich)

Crab Roll

A loaded roll with chunks of rock crab, Old Bay aioli, celery,

fresh cut dill and lime

$18.95

In addition to these East Coast flavours, guests looking to cool off on the Shipyards patio can cheers cocktail hour all summer long with beautiful creations from the other side of the Atlantic — The Botanist Gin — hailing from Scotland’s Westernmost Hebrides, the Island of Islay.

Remy Rosé Sangria

St-Remy Brandy, Rosé, Guava Juice, Seasonal Fruit

Botanist & Tonic

The Botanist Gin, Tonic or Soda, Grapefruit, Thyme

Cointreau Spritz

Cointreau, Cranberry, Blueberries, Sparkling Wine & Soda

Daily Happy Hour from 2pm – 6pm features cocktails, wine and beer on special for $5 each with jugs available for $18.

Artigiano. Let’s have coffee. (And cocktails & lobster rolls.)

ABOUT ARTIGIANO | A pioneer of Canada’s coffee culture, Artigiano brought superior coffee, latte art skills, and just a touch of European bravado to Vancouver over 20 years ago. Our dedication to the craft of coffee-making has attracted a very loyal following, created its own class of coffee aficionados, and garnered international barista awards that put us on the world stage. Launched as a single, standalone café [on Vancouver’s Hornby Street], Artigiano now owns and operates 17 cafés in B.C. and three in Alberta, each one recognized for its superior coffee, artisanal savoury and sweet goods, and welcoming environment.