Several Restaurant Positions Open at the Fairmont Château Whistler

The Goods from The Wildflower & Grill Room

Vancouver, BC | The Fairmont Château Whistler is now seeking to fill several integral positions within two of our hotel restaurants, The Wildflower and The Grill Room:

Executive Restaurant Chef – Wildflower & Grill Room | APPLY NOW

Every memorable dining experience at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts begins behind the scenes without Culinary team’s commitment to safe, efficient operations and exceptional cuisine. As Executive Restaurant Chef, your expertise in recipe development elevates our menus while your leadership inspires and mentors our Culinary talent.

What is in it for you:

Full time employees will be eligible to join the benefit plan which includes extended medical through Canada Life (Health, Dental, Life Insurance, Short Term Disability)

Full time employees will also be eligible to participate in Fairmont Pension Plan, which includes matched employee contributions

Employee benefit card offering discounted rates in Accor worldwide

Learning programs through our Academies

Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!

Ability to make a difference through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21

What you will be doing:

Consistently offer professional, friendly, and proactive guest service while supporting colleagues

Create all food menus with the guidance of the Executive Chef

Complete daily market lists to ensure quality food ordering while maintaining budgeted costs

Oversight of all restaurants at the hotel

Create and oversee restaurant menus, education of colleagues, and menu rollout

Focus on sourcing for seasonality, local product, and staying true to our brand

Shift briefings with all Culinary teams

Leadership of the Wildflower, Grillroom, Mallard, and In Room Dining culinary teams

Liase with Outlet Managers to keep open lines of communication regarding guest feedback

Ensure all Kitchen colleagues are aware of standards and expectations

Balance operational, administrative, and Colleague needs

Ensure proper staffing and scheduling in accordance to productivity guidelines

Other duties as assigned

Your experience and skills include:

Previous leadership experience at this level or higher required

Diploma/Certification in a culinary discipline an asset

Red Seal Certification or international equivalent is required

Proven track record of cost control including food, equipment, labour and wastage to meet the goals and the hotel’s financial goals

Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

Physicals aspects include but are not limited to:

Constant standing and walking throughout shift

Frequent lifting and carrying up to 50 lbs

Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Chef de Cuisine – Wildflower & Grill Room | APPLY NOW

Every memorable dining experience at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts begins behind the scenes without Culinary team’s commitment to safe, efficient operations and exceptional cuisine. As Chef de Cuisine, your expertise in recipe development elevates our menus while your leadership inspires and mentors our Culinary talent.

What you will be doing:

Consistently offer professional, friendly, and proactive guest service while supporting colleagues

Create all food menus with the guidance of the Executive Chef

Complete daily market lists to ensure quality food ordering while maintaining budgeted costs

Oversight of all restaurants at the hotel

Create and oversee restaurant menus, education of colleagues, and menu rollout

Focus on sourcing for seasonality, local product, and staying true to our brand

Shift briefings with all Culinary teams

Leadership of the Wildflower, Grillroom, Mallard, and In Room Dining culinary teams

Liase with Outlet Managers to keep open lines of communication regarding guest feedback

Ensure all Kitchen colleagues are aware of standards and expectations

Balance operational, administrative, and Colleague needs

Ensure proper staffing and scheduling in accordance to productivity guidelines

Other duties as assigned

Your experience and skills include:

Previous leadership experience at this level or higher required

Diploma/Certification in a culinary discipline an asset

Red Seal Certification or international equivalent is required

Proven track record of cost control including food, equipments, labour and wastage to meet the goals and the hotel’s financial goals

Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

Physicals aspects include but are not limited to:

Constant standing and walking throughout shift

Frequent lifting and carrying up to 50 lbs

Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Executive Sous Chef – Restaurant Focused | APPLY NOW

Every memorable dining experience at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts begins behind the scenes without Culinary team’s commitment to safe, efficient operations and exceptional cuisine. As Executive Sous Chef, your expertise in recipe development elevates our menus while your leadership inspires and mentors our Culinary talent.

What you will be doing:

Consistently offer professional, friendly, and proactive guest service while supporting colleagues

Complete daily market lists to ensure quality food ordering while maintaining budgeted costs

Oversight of all restaurants at the hotel

Create and oversee all restaurant menus, education of colleagues, and menu rollout

Focus on sourcing for seasonality, local product, and staying true to our brand

Conduct daily shift briefings with all Sous Chefs

Liase with Outlet Managers to keep open lines of communication regarding guest feedback

Ensure all Kitchen colleagues are aware of standards and expectations

Balance operational, administrative, and Colleague needs

Ensure proper staffing and scheduling in accordance to productivity guidelines

Other duties as assigned

Your experience and skills include:

Previous leadership experience at this level or higher required

Diploma/Certification in a culinary discipline an asset

Red Seal Certification or international equivalent is required

Proven track record of cost control including food, equipments, labour and wastage to meet the goals and the hotel’s financial goals

Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

Physicals aspects include but are not limited to:

Constant standing and walking throughout shift

Frequent lifting and carrying up to 50 lbs

Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Sous Chef | APPLY NOW

A special occasion calls for great food! As a Sous Chef, you will lead a team of culinary professionals in creating spectaular dishes that will create memorable dining experiences for our guests. Your experience in managing various aspects of a kitchen will be reflective in positive guest satisfaction, and colleague engagement results.

What you will be doing:

Consistently offer professional, friendly, and proactive guest service while supporting colleagues

Have full knowledge of all menu items, daily features, and promotions

Liase with Outlet Managers to keep open lines of communication regarding guest feedback

Maintain and enhance food products through creative menu development and presentation on a seasonal basis

Ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of all work areas, utensils, and equipment

Follow all safety and sanitation policies

Other duties as assigned

Your experience and skills include:

Previous leadership experience in the culinary field, with a minimum of 8 years of cooking experience

Diploma/Certification in a culinary discipline an asset

Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

Ability to work well under pressure in a fast paced environment

Ability to work cohesively as part of a team

Red Seal Certification or international equivalent is required

Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System (WHMIS) Certificate, Safe Food Handling certificate and both can be completed upon the commencement of employment

Physicals aspects include but are not limited to:

Constant standing and walking throughout shift

Frequent lifting and carrying up to 50 lbs

Frequent kneeling, pushing, pulling, lifting

Occasional ascending or descending ladders, stairs and ramps

Your team and working environment:

Nestled at the base of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont Chateau Whistler resort defines mountain luxury in the heart of Whistler, British Columbia – Host Mountain Resort of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Located in the spectacular coastal mountain range, Whistler is Canada’s premier, year-round outdoor adventure destination – just two hours north of downtown Vancouver. Offering ski-in, ski-out convenience and on-site championship golf course, Fairmont Chateau Whistler is Whistler’s largest conference resort hotel with 519 guestrooms and suites, exceptional dining in five unique outlets and full resort amenities including a slopeside Health Club. Since opening its doors in 1989, this landmark destination has welcomed guests and colleagues to an unforgettable mountain adventure- start yours today!

Must be legally eligible to work in Canada. The hotel is unable to assist candidates in obtaining Canadian work authorization.

Our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion:

We are an inclusive company and our ambition is to attract, recruit and promote diverse talent

Why work for Accor?

We are far more than a worldwide leader. We welcome you as you are and you can find a job and brand that matches your personality. We support you to grow and learn every day, making sure that work brings purpose to your life, so that during your journey with us, you can continue to explore Accor’s limitless possibilities. By joining Accor, every chapter of your story is yours to write and together we can imagine tomorrow’s hospitality. Discover the life that awaits you at Accor, visit https://careers.accor.com/