Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest ‘Shellebrates’ Tasty Crustaceans and Tantalus Wines

Vancouver, BC | Whether you prefer them steamed, grilled, boiled or sautéed, everyone can agree they love the sumptuous flavour of fresh Atlantic lobster. For the entire month of July, you can indulge your crustacean passion as Provence Marinaside presents its annual Lobster Festival Menu – this year paired with wines from award-winning Tantalus Vineyards in the Okanagan. A collaboration between Executive Chef/Owner Jean-Francis Quaglia and Provence’s talented kitchen brigade, this special two-course dinner is value-priced at $72. Wine Director Joshua Carlson has thoughtfully paired wines from Tantalus to complement each dish. The optional pairing is available as a regular or petit pour. If guests don’t wish to have the full pairing, wines may be purchased individually by the glass or the bottle.

In addition, and new to this dinner series, Provence Marinaside is offering something special to guests who purchase the full menu. “Winemaker Dave Paterson and the Tantalus team have experimented with a couple new wines that are very limited in release. You’ve probably heard the term ‘Piquette’ popping up around the wine world right now, it’s a wine made by re-fermenting grape skins, and served as a lower alcohol, slightly effervescent, farmhouse style beverage. Highly quaffable, and very interesting flavours. Tantalus made two versions – one from the skins of their rosé (which is from Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier skins), and the other from their Old Vine sparkling Riesling skins. Provence will be offering these delicious wines, with a carefully selected amuse bouche, to each guest who orders the full two-course Menu and Wine Pairing,” explains Carlson.

ATLANTIC LOBSTER FEST with TANTALUS VINEYARDS MENU

Winemaker: David Paterson

Two-course Menu $72

Two-course Wine Pairing $35

Two-course Petit Pour Pairing $25

First Course

Choose One

Chilled Lobster Salad

Yellow tomato, asparagus, micro sorrel, champagne vinaigrette

Tantalus Vineyards Rosé 2020

65% Pinot Noir/ 35%Pinot Meunier

$15 glass / $60 bottle

The grapes are picked early for acidity and whole bunch pressed to preserve freshness. Crushed and left on skins for three days prior to pressing. The wine was then fermented at cool temperature and spent two months on fermentation lees prior to bottling in February 2021. The palate is lush, fresh and juicy, with notes of watermelon and rhubarb. A wonderful balance of fruitiness and savoury flavours.

or

Lobster Bisque

Atlantic lobster meat, chive crème fraîche

Tantalus Vineyards Blanc de Blancs 2018

100% Chardonnay

$17 glass /$60 bottle

This wine is crafted from a single block from Tantalus’ home vineyard. The base wine was fermented in a selection of seasoned puncheons and barrique barrels, aged on fermentation lees until May 2019. The wine went through secondary fermentation in bottle for 22 months prior to disgorgement in March of 2021. A brilliant yellow colour, with fine bubbles, and aromatics of cities, toasted cereal, and sea breeze. Extremely elegant, with no shortage of concentration and length.

***

Second Course

Choose One

Basque Style Roasted Lobster

Baby bell peppers, Spanish chorizo, fingerling potatoes,

espelette, cilantro oil

Tantalus Vineyards Reserve Pinot Noir 2016

100% Pinot Noir

$25 glass / $105 bottle

The grapes are a mix of Dijon clones 667, 777, and 115. This wine is all hand made – from meticulous sorting and selection, to the gentle foot trodding, and light racking. It spends 16 months in French oak; 30% new oak before being bottled unfixed and unfiltered. This wine exudes elegance, with dry light tannins, and silky lingering fruit. The finish is warm and lengthy, with an undercurrent of old worldliness, which is reminiscent of Nuits-Saint Georges.

or

Whole Atlantic Lobster

Steamed, grilled or sautéed Provençal style

Seasonal vegetables, seven grain rice

Tantalus Vineyards Chardonnay 2012

100% Chardonnay

$17 glass / $71 bottle

Chardonnay sourced from estate 1985 plantings alongside younger components of Dijon clones, planted between 2006 and 2007. Picked during a handful of days where the fruit reached optimal ripeness. After pressing, the wine went through 100% wild fermentation, and then aged for 10 months in primarily neutral oak barriques and puncheons with 30% new oak incorporated. A subtle but complex nose of lees, lemon, orchard fruits, and dusty oak. The palate hints at Meyer Lemon, stones, and warm spices. Medium bodied and well integrated.

Reservations for Provence Marinaside’s Lobster Fest are always a good idea so you won’t have to claw your way past all the other shellfishionados clamouring to take advantage of this once-a-year lobster and fine wine extravaganza.