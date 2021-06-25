Boulevard Kitchen’s Sunday Seafood Boil Series Returns July 18th

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar welcomes patrons back for its annual summer Sunday Seafood Boil Series, July 18 – August 22. “We are excited to host our annual seafood boil once again; it has become a favourite tradition of ours and we are thrilled to be bringing it back at such an exciting time of reunions and small gatherings,” shares Executive Chef Roger Ma. Diners will enjoy a multi-course Southern-style experience presented with the refined West Coast flair the award-winning restaurant is renowned for.

To commence the experience, guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. To follow, a starter Ceasar salad of locally-sourced greens from Zaklan Heritage Farm greens sets the tone for the summer feast. The main event, a show-stopping seafood boil, comes loaded with lobster, jumbo prawns, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, potatoes, and corn, all laid out on the table covered in butcher’s paper. The components of the boil are tossed in Ma’s Boom Bang Sauce, a secret concoction of Cajun spices that give the boil an authentic and vibrant Southern flavour profile. A spicy, tangy New Orleans style remoulade and a green goddess sauce loaded with fresh herbs are both perfect for dipping the generous portions of seafood. A fresh from the oven skillet of Boulevard’s much-loved cornbread accompany the seafood extravaganza. For dessert, Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi gives a Southern staple a BC spin, freshly made beignets served with blueberry compote and lavender ice cream.

Boulevard Seafood Boil Menu

Salad of Zaklan Farm Baby Gem Lettuce

Spanish white anchovy, Grana Padano, creamy Caesar dressing, focaccia tuile

BLVD Signature Seafood Boil

lobster, jumbo prawns, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, potatoes, corn,

boom bang sauce, spicy remoulade, green goddess sauce

Cornbread Skillet

Chef Kenta’s Beignets

blueberry compote, lavender ice cream

The series will run for six Sundays starting on July 18; seating time will be 6:00 pm. The dinner experience is available for $72.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased in sets of 4 or 6 on TOCK, each set of tickets will be seated as an individual group.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.