North Van’s ‘Lift Breakfast Bakery’ Seeking Experienced and Passionate Cafe Manager

Vancouver, BC | Lift Breakfast Bakery — an all-day brunch restaurant brings guests and residents of the Lonsdale community approachable yet elevated breakfast and lunch, with all of the baked goods and fresh bread prepared by Chef-Owner Jane Young and her team.

We are looking for a full-time experienced Cafe Manager who has a passion for coffee, providing the best experience for our loyal customers, and leading others.

The position of Cafe Manager is an essential position that handles the day-to-day operations of our cafe and the execution of our all-day brunch service. They are responsible for the scheduling, training and performance of our amazing FOH team, and the general upkeep and cleanliness of our store.

Job Requirements:

Previous experience in a comparable high volume cafe
Ability to lift 50lbs
Ability to stand and work on foot for 8+ hours.
Experience with restaurant POS systems (Touch Bistro preferred)
Serving it Right certification

Who is on our Team?

Employees at Lift are passionate individuals. They thrive in high-pace, high-energy environments. They are great hosts for all of our guests. They treat everyone equally and decently by demonstrating endless amounts of compassion and empathy. They like to have fun, smile, and be part of a great team.

We provide all members of our team with a safe and secure workspace, competitive compensation including tips and extended medical/dental, and opportunities for growth and development.

IF that sounds exciting, follow the link to our careers page to apply!

Only qualified candidates will be contacted to take part in the interview process.

