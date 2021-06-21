Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

Portrait

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Fans of our recent ‘Tour of Provence’ dinner series, take note — we’re expanding the menu and escorting you on a culinary tour with a new selection of dishes available throughout July that pay homage to that storied region’s celebrated cuisine!

Limited reservations are now available for our Provence-inspired menu offered June 30 through August 1 for dine-in ($65 per person plus tax) or take-out ($49 per person plus tax). Each ticket includes complimentary pain & beurre d’escargot and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons also available.

Be sure to reserve early to avoid disappointment!

PROVENCE-INSPIRED MENU
Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, August 1

Dine-in $65 per person plus tax
Take-out $49 per person plus tax

~

Pain & Beurre d’Escargot

En Complément:

Pissaladière 10
puff pastry, caramelized onions & anchovy

Panisse & Mayonnaise au Safran 10
chickpea fritters with saffron aioli

Croquettes de Brandade de Morue 10
cod brandade croquettes

Pour commencer
choice of one:

Pâté de Volaille en Croûte & Ratatouille
pâté of the day in pastry with ratatouille

Quenelle de Ricotta, Zucchini & Fumet de Poivrons
ricotta dumpling, zucchini, king oyster mushrooms & red pepper sauce

Thon Grille, Pistou & Barigoule d’Artichaud
grilled albacore tuna, basil pistou & artichoke ‘barigoule’
*only available for dine-in

Les plats principaux
choice of one:

Raviolis de Homard & Pétoncles avec Beurre de Tomatoes aux Herbes
lobster & scallop ravioli with leeks, tomato & herb butter sauce
*only available for dine-in

Bouillabaisse de Poisson, Fenouil, Pomme de Terre & Rouille
Provençal fish & seafood bouillabaisse with rockfish, mussels and shrimp

Navarin d’Agneau Printanier & Pesto de Menthe
braised lamb shoulder, mint pistou & jardinière vegetables

Desserts
choice of one:

Tarte Citron, Lavande et Meringue
lemon tart with meringue & lavender

Tropézienne – Gâteau à l’Orange & Crème Diplomate
orange Savarin cake with pastry cream

Nougat Glacé aux Pistaches & Framboise
frozen pistachio nougat with raspberry
*only available for dine-in

ORDER NOW

RESERVE NOW

NOW OPEN WEDNESDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS

We are open for dine-in and take-out Wednesdays through Sundays and accepting reservations for dine-in service from 5 p.m. to late and take-out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. As always, the health and safety of you, our guests, and our team are our utmost priority and we remain incredibly grateful for the love, support and patience that you have shown throughout the past year.

We can’t wait to see you soon at St. Lawrence!

— Chef J-C Poirier and the St. Lawrence Family

St. Lawrence
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
269 Powell St. | WEBSITE
Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available
St. Lawrence Reveals New Springtime Celebration Menu

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Comfort Food / Railtown Japantown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Arguably the Best Brownie Situation Ever Sold in Vancouver

The delicious and not too sweet things are dense, chewy and creamy at the same time, no doubt the result of some alchemic spell.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Inside the Imminent Japanese Cafe, ‘Harken’

It's been a long time coming, but the new cafe aims to start serving coffee and shojin ryori-style vegan food around June 1st.

View From Your Window / Railtown Japantown

The View From Your Window #216

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Railtown Japantown

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Pallet Coffee’s Beautiful New Roastery in Railtown

After several months in the making the new facility is on track to officially open to the public this Monday, November 4th.

You Need To Try This / Railtown Japantown

Is This Vancouver’s Most Underrated Restaurant?

Dosanko, the quietly excellent yoshuku-style restaurant on the edge of Japantown, is back open for dinner service.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering the Downtown Eastside’s Short-Lived Asian-American BBQ Restaurant

Opened by the award-winning Campagnolo crew in 2011, The Fat Dragon lasted just nine months at 566 Powell Street.

Diner / East Vancouver

‘Oh Carolina’ Now Open in East Van

The new cafe and corner store from the crew at Gooseneck Hospitality softly launched over the weekend.

Tea and Two Slices

On Paying More For Parking and Finding Out That Actual People Live in Coal Harbour

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds overgrown grass and sculpture drawing NIMBY fire.

Intelligence Briefs

On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia sees case counts drop and the city waiving patio permit fees.

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Previous
On Serving Booze in the Dark Again and Struggling to Staff Up for Summer
Next
How Stainless Steel Knives, Forks and Spoons Are Made

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse Estate Winery Adds Low Alcohol Apéritif to Portfolio

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery to Launch New Plant-Based Collection of Pastries and Sweets on June 25

Community News / The Okanagan

Mission Hill Family Estate Announces New Wine & Culinary Experiences

Community News / Main Street

Pre-Orders for Pizzeria Grano’s June Bomboloni Boxes Now Open