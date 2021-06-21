Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

The Goods from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | Fans of our recent ‘Tour of Provence’ dinner series, take note — we’re expanding the menu and escorting you on a culinary tour with a new selection of dishes available throughout July that pay homage to that storied region’s celebrated cuisine!

Limited reservations are now available for our Provence-inspired menu offered June 30 through August 1 for dine-in ($65 per person plus tax) or take-out ($49 per person plus tax). Each ticket includes complimentary pain & beurre d’escargot and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons also available.

Be sure to reserve early to avoid disappointment!

PROVENCE-INSPIRED MENU

Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, August 1

Dine-in $65 per person plus tax

Take-out $49 per person plus tax

~

Pain & Beurre d’Escargot

En Complément:

Pissaladière 10

puff pastry, caramelized onions & anchovy

Panisse & Mayonnaise au Safran 10

chickpea fritters with saffron aioli

Croquettes de Brandade de Morue 10

cod brandade croquettes

Pour commencer

choice of one:

Pâté de Volaille en Croûte & Ratatouille

pâté of the day in pastry with ratatouille

Quenelle de Ricotta, Zucchini & Fumet de Poivrons

ricotta dumpling, zucchini, king oyster mushrooms & red pepper sauce

Thon Grille, Pistou & Barigoule d’Artichaud

grilled albacore tuna, basil pistou & artichoke ‘barigoule’

*only available for dine-in

Les plats principaux

choice of one:

Raviolis de Homard & Pétoncles avec Beurre de Tomatoes aux Herbes

lobster & scallop ravioli with leeks, tomato & herb butter sauce

*only available for dine-in

Bouillabaisse de Poisson, Fenouil, Pomme de Terre & Rouille

Provençal fish & seafood bouillabaisse with rockfish, mussels and shrimp

Navarin d’Agneau Printanier & Pesto de Menthe

braised lamb shoulder, mint pistou & jardinière vegetables

Desserts

choice of one:

Tarte Citron, Lavande et Meringue

lemon tart with meringue & lavender

Tropézienne – Gâteau à l’Orange & Crème Diplomate

orange Savarin cake with pastry cream

Nougat Glacé aux Pistaches & Framboise

frozen pistachio nougat with raspberry

*only available for dine-in

NOW OPEN WEDNESDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS

We are open for dine-in and take-out Wednesdays through Sundays and accepting reservations for dine-in service from 5 p.m. to late and take-out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. As always, the health and safety of you, our guests, and our team are our utmost priority and we remain incredibly grateful for the love, support and patience that you have shown throughout the past year.

We can’t wait to see you soon at St. Lawrence!

— Chef J-C Poirier and the St. Lawrence Family