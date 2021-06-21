Tickets for St. Lawrence’s New Provence-Inspired July Menu Now Available

The Goods from St. Lawrence
Vancouver, BC | Fans of our recent ‘Tour of Provence’ dinner series, take note — we’re expanding the menu and escorting you on a culinary tour with a new selection of dishes available throughout July that pay homage to that storied region’s celebrated cuisine!
Limited reservations are now available for our Provence-inspired menu offered June 30 through August 1 for dine-in ($65 per person plus tax) or take-out ($49 per person plus tax). Each ticket includes complimentary pain & beurre d’escargot and a choice of starter, main and dessert, with optional add-ons also available.
Be sure to reserve early to avoid disappointment!
PROVENCE-INSPIRED MENU
Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, August 1
Dine-in $65 per person plus tax
Take-out $49 per person plus tax
~
Pain & Beurre d’Escargot
En Complément:
Pissaladière 10
puff pastry, caramelized onions & anchovy
Panisse & Mayonnaise au Safran 10
chickpea fritters with saffron aioli
Croquettes de Brandade de Morue 10
cod brandade croquettes
Pour commencer
choice of one:
Pâté de Volaille en Croûte & Ratatouille
pâté of the day in pastry with ratatouille
Quenelle de Ricotta, Zucchini & Fumet de Poivrons
ricotta dumpling, zucchini, king oyster mushrooms & red pepper sauce
Thon Grille, Pistou & Barigoule d’Artichaud
grilled albacore tuna, basil pistou & artichoke ‘barigoule’
*only available for dine-in
Les plats principaux
choice of one:
Raviolis de Homard & Pétoncles avec Beurre de Tomatoes aux Herbes
lobster & scallop ravioli with leeks, tomato & herb butter sauce
*only available for dine-in
Bouillabaisse de Poisson, Fenouil, Pomme de Terre & Rouille
Provençal fish & seafood bouillabaisse with rockfish, mussels and shrimp
Navarin d’Agneau Printanier & Pesto de Menthe
braised lamb shoulder, mint pistou & jardinière vegetables
Desserts
choice of one:
Tarte Citron, Lavande et Meringue
lemon tart with meringue & lavender
Tropézienne – Gâteau à l’Orange & Crème Diplomate
orange Savarin cake with pastry cream
Nougat Glacé aux Pistaches & Framboise
frozen pistachio nougat with raspberry
*only available for dine-in
NOW OPEN WEDNESDAYS THROUGH SUNDAYS
We are open for dine-in and take-out Wednesdays through Sundays and accepting reservations for dine-in service from 5 p.m. to late and take-out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. As always, the health and safety of you, our guests, and our team are our utmost priority and we remain incredibly grateful for the love, support and patience that you have shown throughout the past year.
We can’t wait to see you soon at St. Lawrence!
— Chef J-C Poirier and the St. Lawrence Family
