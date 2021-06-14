Opportunity Knocks / Tofino

Tofino's 'The Pointe Restaurant' at the Wickaninnish Inn Seeking Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from the Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | We are passionate about good food! And, to join our Culinary team, you must be, too. Our culinary offerings are an immense source of pride at the Inn; we make our food from scratch using the finest ingredients. We source our produce locally and seasonally, so our menu is always changing, and variety from innovation—with no sacrifice to quality—is always at the heart of what we do. Our kitchen is a fast-paced environment, and team members need to be excellent multi-taskers, detail-oriented and have a positive demeanour.

Join our team and expand your culinary knowledge by using the finest ingredients on the West Coast. You will be afforded an opportunity to learn from some of our country’s culinary leaders in a setting that is one of the most beautiful places on earth.

The successful candidate must possess the following:

· Be passionate about their craft, love food, love fresh ingredients!

· Detail orientated, you DO sweat the small stuff

· Must thrive in a multi-tasking, fast paced working environment

· Good communication skills, both verbal and written

· Good time management and organizational skills

· Previous fine dining establishment or similar experience

· Ability to make a 1 year commitment to the position

To Apply: Please provide a Resume and Cover Letter by emailing jobs@wickinn.com.

By submitting an application, you are attesting that the information given is accurate and you give consent to The Wickaninnish Inn to verify through means of previous employer contact and collection of information directly or in directly through public social media. Due to the volume of applications we will only be contacting applicants that we feel are most compatible with our property.

Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn, The
Region: Tofino
500 Osprey Lane, Tofino | WEBSITE
