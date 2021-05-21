Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Chilliwack

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Charming Brewery Breathing New Life Into Old Chilliwack

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Bricklayer Brewing is a new family brewery located in a revamped 19th century building in the historic Five Corners area of downtown Chilliwack. Co-owners Kristopher Schmidt (founder, journeyman, self-taught home brewer and current head brewer) and Megan McDonald (a hospitality veteran) conceived of the idea to open the brewery in 2019, and Bricklayer officially opened the doors to their tasting room – designed by Vancouver based creative studio, Studio Roslyn – in November, 2020. The extended Bricklayer Brewing family includes Matthew McGinity, who was recruited to run their Specialty (aka Sour) Beer program, which rounds out their line-up of ‘left-of-centre’ beers inspired by classic styles. Bonus: patios front and rear.

Favourite beer to date: “Lovely Day” Ginger Golden Ale (5% ABV) is a thirst-quencher that’s full of summery vibes.

Bricklayer Brewing
Region: Chilliwack
#101 - 46126 Yale Rd. | WEBSITE
