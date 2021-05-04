Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

Portrait

Aristocratic signage at Granville & Broadway. Source

The ever-evolving Restaurant Graveyard series looks back at the countless, long-shuttered establishments that helped to propel Vancouver’s food and drink forward. Full A-Z with maps and photos here. May they never be forgotten!

Founded by Frank Hunter in 1932, the Aristocratic evolved from a drive-in at Kingsway and Fraser into what was once upon a time Vancouver’s most popular restaurant chain. Locally famous for its slogan of “courteous service, quality food, all over town”, it was well known for its cheap burgers, wonderful neon signage and the brand character of ‘Risty’ sporting a top hat and monocle. The company’s collection of casual, fast(ish) food diners – nine locations when Hunter sold the chain in 1947 – eventually grew to a dozen addresses, including 13th & Cambie, 10th & Alma, Main & King Edward (now Helen’s Grill), Granville & Smithe, Broadway & Granville, and Main & Broadway. It would also hatch sister eateries such as Risty’s and the Silk Hat on Granville St., Henri’s Grill & Smorgasbord on West Georgia, and the Flame Super Club out in Burnaby. Having suffered standards degradation for decades, the chain was eventually reduced to a single location – Broadway & Granville – until it was finally (tragically) shuttered in 1997.

  • aristo4
  • aristo3
  • aristo1
  • aristo5
  • Aristo
Aristocratic
Neighbourhood: South Granville
Southwest corner of Granville & Broadway.
This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain
Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

There are 0 comments

South Granville

You Need To Try This / South Granville

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

This picnic-worthy sharable sees fennel, radish, cabbage, and ambrosia apple all dressed in a gentle pumpkin seed vinaigrette.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

A 20-Year Fine Dining Legend Enters Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

For much of West Restaurant's nearly 20-year run, the Toptable icon stood astride Vancouver's hospitality scene like a colossus.

View From Your Window / South Granville

The View From Your Window #204

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / South Granville

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside an Almost Finished ‘Farmer’s Apprentice’

Scenes from Chef David Gunawan's multiple award-winning South Granville restaurant in the final stage of its 2013 construction.

8 Places
The Dishes / South Granville

Vij’s Rangoli Bar Manager Andrew Schneider Does ‘The Dishes’

The cocktail pro shows us exactily where he prefers to breakfast, lunch, dinner, sip late night and take advantage of Happy Hour.

9 Places
The Dishes / South Granville

A Gastronomic Crawl Around Vancouver With Everybody’s Favourite Bartender

For this edition of The Dishes, the talented bartender was generous enough to show us where he breakfasts, lunches, dines and drinks.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Intelligence Briefs

On Letting the Air Out of Pop-Ups and Anticipating the Return of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds free food pantries and politicians being mean to food trucks.

Previous
Havana Restaurant Is on the Lookout for Line Cooks
Next
You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

Restaurant Graveyard

See more from Restaurant Graveyard
Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering the Tiny Gastown Sushi Restaurant That Was ‘Delicious for You’

Cheffed by Keith Allison, Sea Monstr Sushi was connected to the Sharks + Hammers clothing and lifestyle shop on Alexander St.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

This Was One of the Most Influential Restaurants in Vancouver’s History

Harry Kambolis' "C" Restaurant was a game-changing icon that helped put Vancouver’s emerging food scene on the map.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.