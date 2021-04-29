You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

The next time you’re in the vicinity of South Granville, hit Farmer’s Apprentice and pick up this super light, colourful, totally picnic-worthy salad of shaved fennel, radish, cabbage, ambrosia apple and toasted pumpkin seeds subtly dressed in a gentle pumpkin seed vinaigrette. Optional but advisable: charcoal BBQ pork skewers with peanut sauce.