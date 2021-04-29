You Need To Try This / South Granville

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

The next time you’re in the vicinity of South Granville, hit Farmer’s Apprentice and pick up this super light, colourful, totally picnic-worthy salad of shaved fennel, radish, cabbage, ambrosia apple and toasted pumpkin seeds subtly dressed in a gentle pumpkin seed vinaigrette. Optional but advisable: charcoal BBQ pork skewers with peanut sauce.

Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: South Granville
1529 West 6th | 604-620-2070 | WEBSITE
