All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

Everybody loves ceramics – moms included – so, with Mother’s Day in mind (Sunday, May 9th), we’ve compiled a list of the local ceramicists on our radar who are consistently creating clay objects we want to eat and drink from, wear, or simply have in our spaces. Score extra points for thoughtfulness by filling up your gift with some locally grown flowers or other treats…

@amelia.butcher





@dahlhausart

@eikcamceramics

@francisstudios

@gceramicandco

@gailanngan

@ghostmountainco

@janakilarsen

@chateaudejulz

The sinister ceramic world of Amelia Butcher is illustrated with girls with attitude, wild animals, and other witchy things. Butcher is a member of the Dusty Babes Studio collective in Surrey. Read Scout’s interview with the artist here.

Among other things, Tara Dwelsdorf makes funky fruit-shaped bud vases and cool patterned pet dishes.

Elegant Grecian inspired amphoras, pots, pitchers, bowls and cups.

Minimalist-yet-accessible: clean lines and calm pallets (often with a hit of nostalgic colour).

Storage canisters, stoneware plates, Daruma doll vases, scalloped cherry blossom platters and more.

Ceramics made by the multi-talented Pie Shoppe sisters, Andi and Stephanie French. These ladies are constantly restocking their window display with an assortment of dishes and vessels excellent for making and consuming, among other things, coffee and pie.

Gabrielle Burke of g ceramic & co can outfit you with anything from wine chillers and vases to plates and planters, but it’s the mesmerizing jade green bowls that we can’t stop thinking about.

Gailan Ngan works with clays and glazes sourced from the BC environment and if you close your eyes and really tune in to the piece you are holding, you can feel it. Other than the occasional studio sale, your best bet is to seek out Ngan’s work at Vancouver Special and The Polygon Gallery.

Ghost Mountain creations are a collection of functional ceramics that play with themes of witchcraft, wilderness, heritage, and mysticism. Be warned: Ghost Mountain pieces are hard to get your hands on, they will appear out of nowhere and be gone before you have a chance to click the ‘pay here’ button. Keep an eye on Ghost Mountain IG feed to see when the next release will be.

The sad reality is that her work is in such high demand that it is always sold out, but we couldn’t compile a list of local ceramicists without mentioning Janaki Larsen. Swoon.

Typically full of character, colour, and whimsy – much like their creator, who is also an instructor at Francis Street Studios’ popular ‘Summer Skool’. If you’ve spent time on Main Street then surely you’ve also ogled her planters looking pretty in the windows of Brassneck Brewery. Read our 2017 interview with Chirka here.

@lineageceramics

@lupaceramics



@nathalee-paolinelli

@ohhelloleigh

@pitonpottery

@sarahleckieceramics



@tavceramics

@taylormoonceramics

@wickedwandapottery

Ceramicist Shuobi Wu continues his family legacy in Vancouver. Each piece and set of tableware is uniquely crafted to enrich the dining experience, with wholehearted food-lovers in mind.

Soda fired, wood fired and speckled things by Kristine Aguilar. We’re long-time fans, especially of this Japanese-inspired teapot.

From light fixtures to colourful to-go mugs and pinch hitters – Meg Hubert does all sorts of wonders with clay, and all are equally covetable.

Minimal colour plus maximum frills and texture. Dishes, pots, vases and candleholders.

None other than the creator of vessels for Livia on the Drive, including those oh-so-lovely and intuitive hand impressed mugs. That being said, we are still pining over her last pink flower collection.

“Carefully-considered wares that accent the modern, mindful home.” Simple, clean, comfortable. Made on the Sunshine Coast.

Inspired by her Pacific Northwest surroundings, Coral Patola makes vintage modern pieces that are imbued with a sense of hope and connection. Read our 2017 interview with the artist here.

Utilitarian pieces illustrated with her signature fantastical circular narratives. Read our Islandist interview with Leckie here.

Bowls, sake cups and tea tumblers, soda fired, marbled and hand-painted. Sophie Bouy’s blue marbled collection is especially enchanting.

Interior designer turned ceramicist Tanvi Vishnubhotla’s signature style is a rough natural black exterior texture with a smooth speckled glaze inside. A classic look with some serious weight.

In addition to vessels, Taylor Moon makes wearable ceramic jewelry, cigarette trays and incense holders, each one unique and decorated with her signature girlish motifs and pastel colour palette.

Victoria-based artist Erika Arbour-Nevins’ pottery is minimalist and functional – ideal for everyday use. Read our 2019 Islandist interview with Arbour-Nevins here.