Cool Things We Want

All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Everybody loves ceramics – moms included – so, with Mother’s Day in mind (Sunday, May 9th), we’ve compiled a list of the local ceramicists on our radar who are consistently creating clay objects we want to eat and drink from, wear, or simply have in our spaces. Score extra points for thoughtfulness by filling up your gift with some locally grown flowers or other treats…

  • @amelia.butcher
    @amelia.butcher
  • @brickbrickbrick_
  • @caitlinprince_ceramics
  • @dahlhausart
    @dahlhausart
  • @eikcamceramics
    @eikcamceramics
  • @francisstudios
    @francisstudios
  • @gceramicandco
    @gceramicandco
  • @gailanngan
    @gailanngan
  • @ghostmountainco
    @ghostmountainco
  • @janakilarsen
    @janakilarsen
  • @chateaudejulz
    @chateaudejulz

Amelia Butcher

The sinister ceramic world of Amelia Butcher is illustrated with girls with attitude, wild animals, and other witchy things. Butcher is a member of the Dusty Babes Studio collective in Surrey. Read Scout’s interview with the artist here.

Brick Brick

Among other things, Tara Dwelsdorf makes funky fruit-shaped bud vases and cool patterned pet dishes.

Caitlin Prince

Elegant Grecian inspired amphoras, pots, pitchers, bowls and cups.

Dahlhaus Studio

Minimalist-yet-accessible: clean lines and calm pallets (often with a hit of nostalgic colour).

Eikcam Ceramics

Storage canisters, stoneware plates, Daruma doll vases, scalloped cherry blossom platters and more.

Francis Studio

Ceramics made by the multi-talented Pie Shoppe sisters, Andi and Stephanie French. These ladies are constantly restocking their window display with an assortment of dishes and vessels excellent for making and consuming, among other things, coffee and pie.

G Ceramic And Co.

Gabrielle Burke of g ceramic & co can outfit you with anything from wine chillers and vases to plates and planters, but it’s the mesmerizing jade green bowls that we can’t stop thinking about.

Gailan Ngan

Gailan Ngan works with clays and glazes sourced from the BC environment and if you close your eyes and really tune in to the piece you are holding, you can feel it. Other than the occasional studio sale, your best bet is to seek out Ngan’s work at Vancouver Special and The Polygon Gallery.

Ghost Mountain

Ghost Mountain creations are a collection of functional ceramics that play with themes of witchcraft, wilderness, heritage, and mysticism. Be warned: Ghost Mountain pieces are hard to get your hands on, they will appear out of nowhere and be gone before you have a chance to click the ‘pay here’ button. Keep an eye on Ghost Mountain IG feed to see when the next release will be.

Janaki Larsen

The sad reality is that her work is in such high demand that it is always sold out, but we couldn’t compile a list of local ceramicists without mentioning Janaki Larsen. Swoon.

Julia Chirka

Typically full of character, colour, and whimsy – much like their creator, who is also an instructor at Francis Street Studios’ popular ‘Summer Skool’. If you’ve spent time on Main Street then surely you’ve also ogled her planters looking pretty in the windows of Brassneck Brewery. Read our 2017 interview with Chirka here.

  • @lineageceramics
    @lineageceramics
  • @lupaceramics
    @lupaceramics
  • @meghubert_ceramics
  • @nathalee-paolinelli
    @nathalee-paolinelli
  • @ohhelloleigh
    @ohhelloleigh
  • @pitonpottery
    @pitonpottery
  • @sarahleckieceramics
    @sarahleckieceramics
  • @sophi_bouy_ceramics
  • @tavceramics
    @tavceramics
  • @taylormoonceramics
    @taylormoonceramics
  • @wickedwandapottery
    @wickedwandapottery

Lineage Handmade

Ceramicist Shuobi Wu continues his family legacy in Vancouver. Each piece and set of tableware is uniquely crafted to enrich the dining experience, with wholehearted food-lovers in mind.

Lupa Ceramics

Soda fired, wood fired and speckled things by Kristine Aguilar. We’re long-time fans, especially of this Japanese-inspired teapot.

Meg Hubert

From light fixtures to colourful to-go mugs and pinch hitters – Meg Hubert does all sorts of wonders with clay, and all are equally covetable.

Nathalee Paolinelli

Minimal colour plus maximum frills and texture. Dishes, pots, vases and candleholders.

Oh Hello Leigh

None other than the creator of vessels for Livia on the Drive, including those oh-so-lovely and intuitive hand impressed mugs. That being said, we are still pining over her last pink flower collection.

Pinto

“Carefully-considered wares that accent the modern, mindful home.” Simple, clean, comfortable. Made on the Sunshine Coast.

Piton Pottery

Inspired by her Pacific Northwest surroundings, Coral Patola makes vintage modern pieces that are imbued with a sense of hope and connection. Read our 2017 interview with the artist here.

Sarah Leckie

Utilitarian pieces illustrated with her signature fantastical circular narratives. Read our Islandist interview with Leckie here.

Sophie Bouy

Bowls, sake cups and tea tumblers, soda fired, marbled and hand-painted. Sophie Bouy’s blue marbled collection is especially enchanting.

TAV Ceramics

Interior designer turned ceramicist Tanvi Vishnubhotla’s signature style is a rough natural black exterior texture with a smooth speckled glaze inside. A classic look with some serious weight.

Taylor Moon Ceramics

In addition to vessels, Taylor Moon makes wearable ceramic jewelry, cigarette trays and incense holders, each one unique and decorated with her signature girlish motifs and pastel colour palette.

Wicked Wanda

Victoria-based artist Erika Arbour-Nevins’ pottery is minimalist and functional – ideal for everyday use. Read our 2019 Islandist interview with Arbour-Nevins here.

There are 0 comments

Popular

9 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Ten Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make The Most of Them

In this edition, we focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland.

Opening Soon / Downtown

OPENING SOON // A Look Inside Miantiao

We sneak a peek inside the new 180-seat restaurant project from the crew that gave us Ask For Luigi and Pourhouse.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

Restaurant Graveyard / West End

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Chef Liam Breem's promising, 74-seat, French and Mediterranean-inspired Verre lasted less than two years at 550 Denman St.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Previous
Railtown Catering Launches Picnic-Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch To-Go
Next
Udon Noodle Takeout Pop-Up ‘Little Pilot’ Launching This Week on the Edge of Chinatown

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Cool Things We Want / The Islands

We Want a Bottle of Averill Creek Vineyard’s New Blackberry Vermouth

The beautifully bottled and terroir-full apéritif would be perfect for sipping over ice or poured over ice cream.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

The latest drop is a stylish nod to the emergence of springtime and owner Michelle Pezel's other venture, Valley Bud Flower Farms.