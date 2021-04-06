Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out the Menu for Big AL’s Take Away at Kitsilano’s AnnaLena (Starts Today)

Portrait

the GOODS from Annalena

Vancouver, BC | We are so excited to be able to expand our popular Take Away Dinners to you every night for the next few weeks! Now presenting ‘Big AL’s Take Away.’

We will be serving up meals that are ready to be enjoyed once picked up, at the beach, at the park, your backyard, or even in the car because you just can’t wait.

The AnnaLena team are creating weekly menus for you to enjoy at your place, not ours, until it is safe to do so.

Book now until April 11th. If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions please contact us directly once you have made your booking.

All accommodations are considered on a case by case basis. We appreciate and thank you for your understanding!

Call us to book! 778-379-4052.

BOOK TAKE AWAY

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Check Out the Menu for Big AL’s Take Away at Kitsilano’s AnnaLena (Starts Today)
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Vij’s, Annalena, Their There, Hundy and Red Wagon

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from L’Abattoir, Ubuntu, Anh & Chi, Fanny Bay and Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

5 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Five Outdoor Spaces to Take Advantage of During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For this long weekend edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Previous
Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?
Next
DL Chicken Shack and Pepino’s Bring Back ‘Hot Chicken Pizza’ for Limited Time

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Expands At-Home ‘BLVD Provisions’ Line, Reveals Patio Expansion

Community News / The Okanagan

Corcelettes Estate Winery Once Again Donating $1 to BCHF for Every Bottle Sold in BC

Community News / Kitsilano

New Cherry Blossom Dishes and Spring Features on the Menu at Yuwa Japanese

Community News

Legends Haul Launches New Mother’s Day Collection, Now Available for Pre-Order Online