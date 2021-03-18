Potluck Hawker Eatery in Cambie Village Launches New All-Day Spring Menu

The GOODS from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) is stepping into spring with an all-day menu, featuring fresh, vibrant, and Southeast Asian flavours. Available during lunch and dinner, dishes include Nasi Lemak set meal trays, new dressed vegetables, chili dip, hawker-style mains, Potluck’s famous salted egg yolk chicken sando, desserts, and sip-worthy cocktails. The restaurant’s popular crab feasts also make a return for Easter weekend.

“This is our first big menu update since opening and our guests have been asking us to include lunch favourites on the dinner menu for awhile now,” explains Justin Cheung, co-owner and chef of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “This includes the Nasi Lemaks and salted egg yolk chicken sando. We also added in new salads, seafood, and vegetarian options as spring time means more fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.”

Fresh salads include: a Beet & Apple creation with lime juice “fish sauce”, torn herbs, and garlic oil; caramelized Taiwanese Cauliflower florets; and Green Papaya shredded and pounded in mortar & pestle, salted duck egg, peanut, tomato, and a fiery tart dressing.

For hawker-style dishes with some heat, go for the new wok fried Totten Inlet Mussels with black pepper butter and Thai basil or the Tofu “Lechon” with La-Ling, featuring braised kale in Filipino shrimp paste and coconut milk, topped with crispy tofu cutlet.

The Potluck Chili Dip is Cheung’s interpretation of a Cambodian Prahok Ktis or a Thai Nam Prik, which features fresh chili paste (similar to sambal) or salsa, to be enjoyed with either raw, steamed, or fried rotating seasonal vegetables . Potluck’s first rendition is made with fermented seafood, pork and coconut, rounded with aromatics of lime leaf, lemongrass and tamarind.

“The Prahok Ktis is one of my favorite dishes currently on our new menu as it’s a great addition to every table, adding balance through texture, sweetness, and bitterness found naturally within our bountiful BC produce,” adds Cheung. “Think of it as a Southeast Asian pork ragu loaded with umami, spice and bright herbs. I look forward to having our guests give it a try!”

Dessert additions include Potluck’s Kaya Toast, a popular weekend item; Pulut Hitam Pudding, a chilled black rice pudding folded with coconut chantilly, toasted coconut, and crispy young rice; and a sweet Milo Roti with condensed milk and malted chocolate powder.

For Easter Weekend, from April 2 to 4, 2021, guests have a chance to enjoy Potluck’s popular Whole Dungeness Crab Feasts to-go with their family. Full menu and pre-orders are coming soon at www.potluckyvr.ca.

The Potluck team has also added to its growing cocktail list. Guests can now pair several new drinks with their Potluck dishes, including the Coconut Justin (served in a fresh young coconut), Spiked Thai Tea, Golden Daisy, and citrus-forward Singapore Fling.

Potluck is open Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for dinner.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.