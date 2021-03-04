VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that either exist in other cities and/or could otherwise serve to improve and celebrate life in our own.

The two men in this news report should not be allowed to eat in Vancouver’s restaurants. The anti-mask tirade, the racism, the haughty insults, the classist braggadocio (“I’m worth $50 million, you’re worth zero”), the assault on the teen outside the restaurant — each infraction is more than enough to get them kicked out of Pizza Pizza on Cornwall St., but taken together they warrant a lifetime ban from every food and beverage establishment in this city.

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out. And yet those who engage in such behaviour still get served across our city on a daily basis. If that enabling doesn’t stop they will continue to get away with it. So don’t forget these faces. We don’t know their names yet, but when they’re made public, take special note.