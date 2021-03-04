Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that either exist in other cities and/or could otherwise serve to improve and celebrate life in our own.

The two men in this news report should not be allowed to eat in Vancouver’s restaurants. The anti-mask tirade, the racism, the haughty insults, the classist braggadocio (“I’m worth $50 million, you’re worth zero”), the assault on the teen outside the restaurant — each infraction is more than enough to get them kicked out of Pizza Pizza on Cornwall St., but taken together they warrant a lifetime ban from every food and beverage establishment in this city.

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out. And yet those who engage in such behaviour still get served across our city on a daily basis. If that enabling doesn’t stop they will continue to get away with it. So don’t forget these faces. We don’t know their names yet, but when they’re made public, take special note.

  1. Repugnant behaviour, and booze is no excuse. Let’s hope that when they’re publicly identified, moneybags will donate oh, I don’t know, maybe HALF of his $50 million to working, underemployed and furloughed restaurant employees by way of an apology.

  2. I couldn’t agree more. All service based businesses should deny people like this service when they treat any other service professionals like this. Also I’m hoping that during a pandemic we can start considering purposefully not wearing a mask around someone who asks you to as assault.

  3. They should be both charged, a publicly named

    Terrible behaviour, they should get away with it

  5. If either of these idiots pulled this on me, they’d be having a hard time eating pizza without any teeth.!!!!

