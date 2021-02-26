Cool Things We Want / Japan

We Want This Japanese Artist’s Complete Collection of Sushi Made of Stone

Portrait

We're a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn't mean we aren't covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have.

(via) Japanese artist ha_ma_73 meticulously carves and polishes small, naturally colourful stones into pieces of sushi that are so gleaming and temptingly rendered that they look almost ready to eat. Each piece is unique, but there is a consistent style to the collection, very different stuff from the convincing display sushi made of plastic, wax and resin often seen inside (or outside) Japanese restaurants.

Images via Twitter.

