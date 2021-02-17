Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Launches New Limited-Edition Series of Vacation-Themed Beer

Portrait

The Goods from Main Street Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing will help beer lovers improve their latitude and satisfy latent wanderlust desires by releasing a new springtime series of vacation-themed beer that takes flight with the debut of ‘Departure Lounge’ this Friday, February 19.

The series will see the Mount Pleasant brew crew whisk drinkers away to their favourite tropical exotic locales on a monthly basis via signature getaway-themed beers that channel the very best elements of the vacation experience — relaxing in the departure lounge, taking in the tropical views, lounging by the pool and slipping toes in the sand while watching the sun set.

The first beer in the series sees Main St. join the jet set at the airport ‘Departure Lounge’ (4.8% / 18 IBU) — a tropical, easy drinking entry in which hibiscus flowers and Mosaic hops meld to complement the lemon and black pepper characters of this farmhouse grisette.

In mid-March, Main St. will check beer lovers into their dream hotel and usher them out onto the balcony to breathe in the horizon with ‘Ocean View’ (4.8% / 15 IBU) — a crisp, light and supremely sessionable lager with an unmistakable aromatic tang of black lime that ebbs and flows with the tide.

Departure Lounge will be available on tap and in 473-ml cans and four-packs in the Main St. Brewing tasting room and retail store at 261 East Seventh Ave. as well as in select BC Liquor stores across the region and private stores such as Broadway Liquor Store (1169 W Broadway), Toby’s Liquor Store (2733 Commercial Dr.), Burrard Liquor Store (2401 Burrard St.) and High Point Beer Wine Spirits (2769 E Hastings) for a limited time.

“The genesis of this series came from the realization that we’re all in desperate need of a holiday reset to put the past year in our rearview,” says Nigel Pike, Co-Owner of Main St. Brewing. “We want to help people take a little trip — even if just in their mind — back to a time when heading off for a tropical getaway and hitting the beach was simply something we all took for granted.”

For more information on Main St. Brewing or to stay up to date on all the latest beer launches, go to mainstreetbeer.ca, become a fan of MainStreetBeer on Facebook or follow @mainstreetbeer on Twitter and Instagram.

About Main Street Brewing  | Tucked into an historic heritage building that was formerly the heart of the Vancouver brewing scene in the 1800s, Main St. Brewing has been producing offbeat, outside-the-box and unconventional beers since it was first launched in 2014. Much like the area it calls home, Main St. Brewing embraces tradition while testing boundaries and offers a tasting room, patio and retail store that tap into the spirit of a neighbourhood where creativity, eclectic characters and pride of place collide and connect in new and exciting ways. On Main St., everyone is welcome and everyone is embraced. Bend an elbow, lend an ear and raise a glass. | mainstreetbeer.ca

