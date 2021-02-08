Anh and Chi to Debut New Dishes in Celebration of Tet and Valentine’s Day

The Goods from Anh and Chi

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate Lunar New Year with some never-before-seen features at Anh and Chi. Starting February 10th, their limited LNY x Valentine’s Day menu will include: Bitter Melon Soup, Red Sticky Rice and a Shaken Beef entree. These items are offered as part of a set menu along with some Anh and Chi favourites, or available a-la-carte while quantities last.

Walk-ins welcome or pre-order with a reservation at https://anhandchi.com/pages/reservations.