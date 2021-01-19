Potluck Hawker Eatery to Celebrate Lunar New Year With Special Eight-Course Feast

Community News / West Side

Vancouver, BC | This Lunar New Year, ring in the Year of the Ox with an interactive, eight-course feast from Vancouver’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street). Available from February 11 to 14, 2021 for takeout only, the meal begins with the lively Malaysian and Singaporean tradition of Yu Sheng, also called a Prosperity Toss, followed by plates of classic symbolic dishes, such as whole Hainanese chicken, lobster, fried rice, and soup.

“Yu Sheng really brings the whole family together, and it’s fun for everyone,” explains Justin Cheung, co-owner and chef of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “Raw fish is used because it represents abundance. I used to do the toss with my family growing up – it was a tradition. You can get as messy and loud as you want! The more you toss, the more good luck it brings. We all need some hilarity during times like this, and we hope our Lunar New Year menu will bring some joy, luck, and happiness to people’s dinner tables.”

Potluck’s Lunar Family Love Feast is $338, serves four to six people, and comes with complimentary Thai milk tea. It is currently available for pre-order on its website for take-out only from February 11 to 14. The lucky eight dishes include:

Albacore Tuna & Dungeness Crab Yu Sheng – seared rare local tuna, smoked salmon, and local crab meat with an asian DIY slaw of carrots, cucumber, jicama, cabbage, pomelo, nuts and seeds, wonton chips, and tossed with a sweet and tangy sesame house made dressing

Whole Hainanese Chicken with Truffled Soy Bean Sauce – whole sea salt poached local chicken, served with our truffled soybean ginger condiment

Whole Chili Lobster with E-fu Noodles – 2lb lobster braised in our signature chili sauce with longevity noodles

Duck Confit & Chinese Sausage Fried Rice – tender duck leg, Chinese sausage, and stir fried with jasmine rice

Wok Fried Sugar Snap Peas with Tofu & Eggplant – oyster sauce, and sambal

Hot & Sour Coconut Soup of Mushrooms – Aromatic Thai-style coconut broth with lemongrass, galangal, and lime leaf

Sea Salt Gula Melaka Leche Flan – classic Filipino egg custard with Indonesian coconut palm sugar caramel

Golden Steam Buns with Housemade Kaya – served with Potluck’s coconut-pandan jam.

“Each dish we’ve created for this menu has a symbolic meaning,” adds Cheung. “For example, the whole chicken represents togetherness and union of the whole family. Mushrooms are connected to growing fortunes, and the e-fu noodles symbolize long life.”

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

About Potluck Hawker Eatery | Located in Cambie Village, Potluck Hawker Eatery is a Southeast Asian counter-service style restaurant that draws inspiration from the ritual of potlucks, where families spend the day in the kitchen preparing their family’s signature dish and contributing to the table – a coming together of stomach-filling, soul-warming dishes.

Potluck Hawker Eatery Is Hiring Servers and Cooks

