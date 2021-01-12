Mt. Pleasant’s Fable Diner Launches Three New Takeout Packages

Vancouver, BC | Starting yesterday (Monday, January 11th), Fable Diner is now offering three different packages for takeout:

Breakfast for Two – $30 (Available Monday to Friday from 9AM to 3PM)

Fully Loaded French Toast

Avocado or Ham Benny

Two Rostis and Breakfast Pots

Lunch for Two – $35

Kale Caesar Salad

Two Main Street Burgers (4oz patty, relish, onion, cheese, mustard and ketchup)

Box of Fries

Surf and Turf Dinner for Two – $40

Butcher’s Cut Steak & Frites (Sirloin steak, FD black pepper jam)

Citrus Poached Salmon (Sockeye salmon)

Potato Salad

Housemade Pie