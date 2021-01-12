Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant’s Fable Diner Launches Three New Takeout Packages

Portrait

The GOODS from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | Starting yesterday (Monday, January 11th), Fable Diner is now offering three different packages for takeout:

Breakfast for Two – $30 (Available Monday to Friday from 9AM to 3PM)
Fully Loaded French Toast
Avocado or Ham Benny
Two Rostis and Breakfast Pots

Lunch for Two – $35
Kale Caesar Salad
Two Main Street Burgers (4oz patty, relish, onion, cheese, mustard and ketchup)
Box of Fries

Surf and Turf Dinner for Two – $40
Butcher’s Cut Steak & Frites (Sirloin steak, FD black pepper jam)
Citrus Poached Salmon (Sockeye salmon)
Potato Salad
Housemade Pie

For more information about Fable Diner, visit https://fablediner.com.

Fable Diner
Neighbourhood: Main Street
151 E. Broadway | 604-563-3463 | WEBSITE
Mt. Pleasant’s Fable Diner Launches Three New Takeout Packages
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Messy Beginnings of a Mt. Pleasant Diner

It didn't take long for Fable Diner to find a groove by serving up quality diner fare and some of the best milkshakes in town.

5 Places
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to share some unforgettable dining experiences with new immigrant and refugee families.

Take This Out / Mt. Pleasant

TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

New Exhibition by Joji Fukushima Opens This Month in Mount Pleasant

Designer Joji Fukushima's new exhibit of 100+ handmade wooden dishes is soon to pop up at the Japanese lifestyle shop, Itsumo.

Popular

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Tea and Two Slices

On 2021’s Seven Days of Sucking So Far and Throwing Social Media Influencers From Planes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds more empty homes and hopes for summer normality fading.

Intelligence Briefs

On BC Not Having It As Bad As Quebec and Last Call for David Chang’s White Hot Fury

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad news breeding and gets stoked for a new fried chicken joint.

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Taste the World With Hawksworth Restaurant’s New Destination Wine Dinner Series

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brings Back Beloved ‘Reynard Oud Bruin’ Brew After 3-Year Hiatus

Community News / Downtown

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Sit-Down Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options Too)