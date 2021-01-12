Mt. Pleasant’s Fable Diner Launches Three New Takeout Packages

The GOODS from Fable Diner
Vancouver, BC | Starting yesterday (Monday, January 11th), Fable Diner is now offering three different packages for takeout:
Breakfast for Two – $30 (Available Monday to Friday from 9AM to 3PM)
Fully Loaded French Toast
Avocado or Ham Benny
Two Rostis and Breakfast Pots
Lunch for Two – $35
Kale Caesar Salad
Two Main Street Burgers (4oz patty, relish, onion, cheese, mustard and ketchup)
Box of Fries
Surf and Turf Dinner for Two – $40
Butcher’s Cut Steak & Frites (Sirloin steak, FD black pepper jam)
Citrus Poached Salmon (Sockeye salmon)
Potato Salad
Housemade Pie
For more information about Fable Diner, visit https://fablediner.com.
