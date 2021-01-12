Community News / Mt. Pleasant

33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Saison Loaded with Chinook Hops and Good Vibes

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment

Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The first B33R Drop of 2021 is a Dry Hopped Saison with Chinook, and is available in 750 ml bottles for pick up in our tasting room and on our web store while supplies last. As a bonus, get all To-Go 33 Acres and 33 Brewing Experiment beers for 10% off for all of January with the purchase of a Jar (or 2xGlasses) in our tasting rooms.

See details on the January 8th release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…


33B-EXP.039.MKIV

DRY HOPPED SAISON with CHINOOK
ORANGE, RESINOUS, FRIENDLY
5.3 % ABV

Colour: Meyer Lemon
Bitterness: 25 IBU
Aroma: Candied lemon peel, high alpine desert and Ponderosa pine

Utilizing Skagit Valley Malting, BC grown malt, a hand selected lot of Chinook from Crosby Hops in Oregon and our favourite brettanomyces for bottle conditioning, this spicy, soft and citrus forward saison professes locality, terroir and good vibes.

33 Brewing Experiment
Neighbourhood: Main Street
25 West 8th Ave. | 604-620-4589 | WEBSITE
33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Saison Loaded with Chinook Hops and Good Vibes
