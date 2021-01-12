33 Brewing Experiment Drops New Saison Loaded with Chinook Hops and Good Vibes

The GOODS from 33 Brewing Experiment
Vancouver, BC | 33 Acres Brewing Company’s experimental program, 33 Brewing Experiment, is now dropping beers every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month. The first B33R Drop of 2021 is a Dry Hopped Saison with Chinook, and is available in 750 ml bottles for pick up in our tasting room and on our web store while supplies last. As a bonus, get all To-Go 33 Acres and 33 Brewing Experiment beers for 10% off for all of January with the purchase of a Jar (or 2xGlasses) in our tasting rooms.
See details on the January 8th release from 33 Brewing Experiment below…
33B-EXP.039.MKIV
DRY HOPPED SAISON with CHINOOK
ORANGE, RESINOUS, FRIENDLY
5.3 % ABV
Colour: Meyer Lemon
Bitterness: 25 IBU
Aroma: Candied lemon peel, high alpine desert and Ponderosa pine
Utilizing Skagit Valley Malting, BC grown malt, a hand selected lot of Chinook from Crosby Hops in Oregon and our favourite brettanomyces for bottle conditioning, this spicy, soft and citrus forward saison professes locality, terroir and good vibes.
